Mostly Positive Injury News, But Rookie Lost for the Season

The Miami Dolphins practiced for the first time with pads Monday, and in Jeff Hafley’s Tuesday presser, we got updates on some of the players who have missed time with injuries.

Notably, starting right tackle Austin Jackson left practice early Monday, which is an all-too-familiar sight along Miami’s offensive line. Jackson has appeared in eight games or less in three of his last four seasons, including only six games last season.

Hafley, however, seems optimistic that Jackson’s newest ailment won’t derail his season: “I do not see that being long-term. I see that being day to day.”

When asked specifically about not having Jackson, Hafley said, “It forces us to evaluate what's there, right? You have no other choice at this point. Your roster is your roster, and it's a great time when he's not practicing to evaluate those other guys.”

Hafley added that, while Jackson will not practice Tuesday, he anticipates it won’t be very long until we see him again.

One of the possible replacements for Jackson, utility offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, who Miami signed in March, has missed the last two practices. Coach Hafley also labeled him as day-to-day.

Salyer, who appeared in 13 or more games in each of his first four seasons, is likely the sixth man along this offensive line. The prospect of losing him and Jackson for an extended period of time could be detrimental to the Dolphins' potential offensive success.

Tight end Greg Dulcich, who has missed the last two practices, is also not expected to be out for a long period of time, as Hafley said he expects him back sometime around Miami’s first pre-season game against the Washington Commanders on August 14.

Defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr., who signed with the Dolphins in March, is viewed as day-to-day by coach Hafley.

Johnson, who will turn 31 this season, is expected to compete for a key role on this Dolphins defense, and after a position change to safety in 2024, he played 321 defensive snaps for the Raiders last year.

A Season-ending Injury

Undrafted free agent defensive tackle Rene Konga will be out for the season with an undisclosed injury.

Konga was one of Miami’s prized additions to their UDFA class. Coming off of a productive season that landed him on the 2025 second-team All-ACC, the Dolphins guaranteed him $287,500 shortly after the draft.

Now, however, Konga will “have to view this as a redshirt year," per Hafley.