Will the Dolphins Be Able to Execute Their Proctor Plan?

The NFL is as cutthroat of a business that exists across society. Sometimes, that is the case even if the player does something that is in the best interest of the team.

Nobody knows that more than Miami Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson.

Jackson took a pay cut to stay with the Dolphins this season as he works through his injury history, and tries to live up to his billing as a first-round pick in the 2020 draft. In March, Jackson reached a deal with the team that reduced his salary by $4.5 million, and helped the Dolphins clear $8.5 million of cap space. Miami did add guarantees to Jackson's deal, whereas he previously had no money guaranteed in 2026.

One month later, Jackson and the rest of the world watched as the Dolphins drafted a player who could presumably be his replacement in 12th overall pick, Kadyn Proctor.

Proctor is going to start his career at left guard, according to the Dolphins, but likely is going to cross-train. The team may have used a top-15 pick on someone who ultimately is destined to play guard, but the likelihood is that they’ll want to see him work at tackle considering that is a more valuable position.

With voluntary OTAs under way, Austin Jackson was present and accounted for Wednesday for the one practice last week that was open to the media.

The problem? He wasn’t practicing due for undisclosed reasons.

JACKSON'S PROBLEMATIC HISTORY

Unfortunately, injuries are nothing new for Jackson during his career that has been snake-bitten since the Dolphins took him in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

He’s had multiple lower body injuries, and finished the 2024 season on injured reserve. His history and lack of availability very well may have played into Jon-Eric Sullivan’s decision to select Proctor with a top-15 pick.

Players all have a finite opportunity to make as much money as they possibly can and nobody forced the Dolphins to give Jackson the contract that ultimately required a revision.

Jackson was helping the Dolphins by reducing his salary to ensure the team was cap compliant at the start of the NFL’s new league year.

The Dolphins likely cited Jackson’s injury history as one of the big reasons his contract needed a revision, and ultimately Jackson concluded he could not get a better offer on the open market if the Dolphins were to decide to cut him if he refused a pay cut.

Now, Jackson’s injuries and absence could force a potential trickle-down effect both now and down the road.

THE O-LINE OUTLOOK

If Jackson were to be sidelined again due to injury issues, the Dolphins’ offensive line would be thrown into flux before even taking a snap with new quarterback Malik Willis.

Last week, we talked about the Dolphins’ investment in the offensive line as a reason Willis is potentially set up for success.

The combination of Patrick Paul, Proctor, Aaron Brewer, Jonah Savaiinaea and Jackson gives the Dolphins starting five a combination of four first- or second-round picks along with the 2025 second-team All-Pro center.

That’s a valuable commodity to have for any offense, but especially one that is trying to break in a new quarterback who does not have a lot of game experience.

That is assuming, of course, that all five of those men are healthy and ready for training camp, and remain healthy going into the regular season.

Proctor has plenty of talent and played tackle in college. He’s expected to cross train during training camp as a way to learn multiple positions, but the coaching staff likely wants him to focus at guard if that is where he’s going to play when the games count.

Maybe the Dolphins are OK with pushing the button of making Proctor the right tackle and accelerating the future into the present. The reality is that they might have to be, if they cannot trust the incumbent starter to remain on the field.

One of the most common lines bandied about across the NFL is that a player’s best ability is his availability.

The Dolphins need Jackson to be on the field for their vision and slow-playing of their first round pick to work for his rookie season.

Will they be able to do that?

Jackson battled through a toe injury last year, which came on the heels of missing the entire second half of the 2024 season due to a knee injury. Jackson missed nine games with the injury and had surgery in the offseason.

He followed that up with playing just six games in 2025, and played just two games in 2022 with a variety of lower body injuries.

Add it all together and those lower body injuries are starting to pile up for an offensive lineman where getting injured is almost a certainty.

The Dolphins want to have a strong investment in their offensive line. They want to make sure their first-round pick gets on the field at guard to build a wall around Malik Willis.

Will they be able to trust Jackson enough for that plan to work? Only time will tell, but Jackson's status Wednesday was not a good sign.