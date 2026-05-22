What to Make of the Dolphins' Brutal Supporting Cast Ranking

Malik Willis' audition for the role of long-term franchise quarterback for the Miami Dolphins will begin in 2026, and he'll take center stage with a supporting cast that features a whole lot of question marks.

How much help Willis can get in his first season with Miami is still to be determined, but it's clear the Dolphins' group of running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen isn't inspiring a lot of confidence in certain circles.

One national story this week, in fact, put the Dolphins' supporting cast as the worst in the NFL.

That was the verdict from FOX Sport's Ralph Vacchanio, who called the line "not good," the receiving corps "a mess," and included this anonymous comment from an NFL, "They have the worst receiving corps in the league, and it’s not even close. All they can do this year is either let Willis run, or just get the ball to Achane and get out of his way."

Uh, harsh!

But is it fair?

EVALUATING THE DOLPHINS SUPPORTING CAST

When it comes to proven commodities, the Dolphins do have a couple of high-end players in running back De'Von Achane after his 2025 Pro Bowl performance and center Aaron Brewer after he earned second-team All-Pro recognition.

Additionally, while first-round pick Kadyn Proctor still has to prove himself at the NFL level, he was selected 12th overall in the 2026 draft for a reason and he definitely shouldn't be lumped anywhere near the bottom of offensive linemen.

The rest of the offensive line features 2024 second-round pick Patrick Paul coming off a promising first year as a starter and 2020 first-round pick Austin Jackson, a solid veteran when he's not battling injuries.

The wide receiver position is a mix of veteran newcomers Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert along with rookie draft picks Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr.

While the three rookies are intriguing prospects, it's too early to confidently predict success for any of them, particularly with Bell coming off a torn ACL. As for the two veterans, they're solid players but also not impact players.

So at this time it's not unfair to question how good that group is.

The same goes for tight end where the top two players are emerging but still unproven Greg Dulcich and rookie third-round pick Will Kacmarek.

But the running back group, despite not featuring the greatest depth in the NFL, easily has to rank in the top half of the league because of Achane and the offensive line deserves more respect than it's getting — even if it's probably not a top 10 group right now.

Overall, the three lowest-ranked supporting casts after the Dolphins were the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans.

From this vantage point, we don't see the Browns or Titans as being any better than the Dolphins and the same could apply to the Raiders, who have a star at tight end in Brock Bowers and a promising running back in Ashton Jeanty, but a shaky wide receiver group and an offensive line that's no better than Miami's.

So, no, we wouldn't put the Dolphins dead last in terms of supporting cast. It's not a star-studded group for sure, but there is talent there and a lot of young hopefuls who might or might not pan out.