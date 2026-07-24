Dolphins 2026 Camp EDGE Preview: All Eyes on One Player

The Miami Dolphins are inching ever closer to the start of another training camp, one that's filled with mystery and intrigue as the result of the most complete overhaul the franchise has seen in many years.

The Dolphins will head into this training camp with a new general manager (Jon-Eric Sullivan), new head coach (Jeff Hafley) and new quarterback (Malik Willis) since 2008 — though we could put an asterisk on 2019 when the Dolphins had Brian Flores as a first-year head coach, Ryan Fitzpatrick as a new quarterback and Chris Grier returning as GM but with more authority after the departure of Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum.

Regardless, it's a brand new day for the Miami Dolphins, and after the first steps of the offseason comes the real leadup to the 2026 regular season with training camp.

With a roster overloaded with young or unproven players, this should be one of the more interesting training camps in a while and we'll be previewing it with a series of position previews.

We continue with the edge defenders.

Edge Position Breakdown

On the roster: Robert Beal Jr., Seth Coleman, Cameron Goode, Max Llewellyn, Rodney McGraw, David Ojabo, Mason Reiger, Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, Trey Moore (also LB)

2025 stats:

Robinson: 15 games, 3 starts, 21 tackles, 4 sacks, 7 QB hits, 1 pass defensed

Uche (with Philadelphia): 12 games, 0 starts, 23 tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass defensed

Ojabo (with Baltimore): 14 games, 0 starts, 16 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 2 QB hits



Projected depth chart: Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, David Ojabo, Trey Moore

Offseason moves: Re-signed Derrick McLendon to a future contract ... signed Seth Coleman to a future contract ... released Bradley Chubb ... signed Josh Uche, Robert Beal Jr. and David Ojabo as unrestricted free agents ... selected Trey Moore in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL draft ... selected Max Llewellyn in the seventh round of the 2026 draft ... signed Mason Reiger as an undrafted rookie free agent ... signed Rodney McGraw as an undrafted rookie free agent ... waived Derrick McLendon

Training camp QBs one year ago (players were listed as outside linebackers): Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Cameron Goode, Quinton Bell, Chop Robinson, Mohamed Kamara, Grayson Murphy, Derrick McLendon

Position better or worse than at the end of the 2025 season: Phillips was gone by the end of the 2025 season, so the drop-off isn't as dramatic as if we just look at that time frame because Bradley Chubb was the only established veteran in the group by that time. But it's still a drop-off until and unlss Chop Robinson emerges and delivers on his first-round draft status.

THE THREE BIGGEST QUESTIONS AT EDGE DEFENDER

1. Can Chop get it done?

This easily is one of the most significant questions on the entire roster, and one that's problematic just two years into his career after arriving as the 21st overall pick in the 2024 draft. Robinson's regression in his second season after a strong end to his rookie year, in fact, was about as big a disappointment as anything else that happened to the Dolphins in 2025. Robinson needs to set the tone with a strong showing in training camp.

2. Which young player is most likely to emerge?

Based on draft position alone, the answer here logically would be Trey Moore, though we should note he'll also be getting snaps off the ball. One player to watch is Reiger, who overcame a significant knee injury in college before finishing his career at Wisconsin and often was mentioned among the best rookie free agent signings of 2026.

3. Can Uche and/or Ojabo make a difference?

Among the two dozen or so free agent additions of veterans with something to prove given one-year contracts were former second-round picks Uche and Ojabo, and the Dolphins need at least one of them to become some kind of factor in 2026 or it could be a very long year for the pass rush and subsequently the defense. Each player has the ability, which Uche showed in New England in 2022 when he reached double digits in sacks and Ojabo did as a star at Michigan, but they've been fairly pedestrian in recent years. If the Dolphins could choose one of them to be impactful, they'd probably go with Ojabo considering he's much younger and therefore could be brought back to keep helping out the defense beyond this upcoming season.