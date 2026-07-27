Dolphins 2026 Camp OL Preview: Is This the Year?

The Miami Dolphins are inching ever closer to the start of another training camp, one that's filled with mystery and intrigue as the result of the most complete overhaul the franchise has seen in many years.

The Dolphins will head into this training camp with a new general manager (Jon-Eric Sullivan), new head coach (Jeff Hafley) and new quarterback (Malik Willis) since 2008 — though we could put an asterisk on 2019 when the Dolphins had Brian Flores as a first-year head coach, Ryan Fitzpatrick as a new quarterback and Chris Grier returning as GM but with more authority after the departure of Executive Vice President of Football Operations Mike Tannenbaum.

Regardless, it's a brand new day for the Miami Dolphins, and after the first steps of the offseason comes the real leadup to the 2026 regular season with training camp.

With a roster overloaded with young or unproven players, this should be one of the more interesting training camps in a while and we'll be previewing it with a series of position previews.

We wrap things up with the offensive linemen.

Offensive Line Position Breakdown

On the roster: C Jim Bonifas, C Aaron Brewer, C Andrew Meyer, G DJ Campbell, G James Ester, G Jonah Savaiinaea, G/T Josh Priebe, G/T Kadyn Proctor, G/T Jamaree Salyer, T Gottlieb Ayedze, T Kevin Cline, T Marques Cox, T Charlie Heck, T Austin Jackson, T Patrick Paul

Projected depth chart: LT Patrick Paul, LG Kadyn Proctor, C Aaron Brewer, RG Jonah Savaiinaea, RT Austin Jackson

Offseason moves: Re-signed Josh Priebe to a future contract ... re-signed G/T Kion Smith to a future contract ... signed T Carter Warren to a future contract ... released G James Daniels ... released G Liam Eichenberg ... signed Jamaree Salyer as an unrestricted free agent ... signed Charlie Heck as a UFA ... selected Kadyn Proctor in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft ... selected DJ Campbell in the sixth round of the NFL draft ... signed Jim Bonifas as an undrafted free agent ... signed Kevin Cline as a UDFA ... waived G Braeden Daniels ... signed Aaron Brewer to a three-year contract extension ... waived-injured Carter Warren ... released Kion Smith ... signed T Gottlieb Ayedze as a free agent

Training camp QBs one year ago (players were listed as outside linebackers): Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, James Daniels, G/T Larry Borom, Kion Smith, Aaron Brewer, Patrick Paul, Jonah Savaiinaea, OL Jackson Carman, Andrew Meyer, Braeden Daniels, G Chasen Hines, T Ryan Hayes, T Bayron Matos, OL Tedi Kushi, Josh Priebe, OL Addison West

Position better or worse than at the end of the 2025 season: The addition of Proctor by itself automatically makes the offensive line better, particularly since every significant starter (that's Aaron Brewer and Patrick Paul) is back. On paper, the loss of James Daniels has some significance, but let's remember this is a guy who played three snaps last year.

THE THREE BIGGEST QUESTIONS ON THE OFFENSIVE LINE

1. Will Proctor stay at guard for all of 2026, and what kind of impact could he make?

As the first pick in Miami for new Jon-Eric Sullivan, Proctor is going to be under an even bigger spotlight than your typical first-round selection and he very well might be facing unrealistic expectations from the outside in terms of the difference he could make for the offensive line. At the very least, though, he needs to be as good as any of the starters at guard last season and obviously much better than Jonah Savaiinaea (who struggled). One key question is whether Proctor will line up for the majority of his career and even this season because while Sullivan and Jeff Hafley said he would be starting off at guard, neither ever said they're committed to keeping him at that spot all season.

2. Is Jonah Savaiinaea a lock to start at right guard?

Lock would not be the word we'd choose, though it figures that he'll get first shot at staying in the starting lineup after his disappointing rookie performance. He's obviously going to have to take a big step forward and the hope is the move to right guard (and maybe even switching to his old college number) will make a difference. Because the 2026 season is as much about player development as won-loss record, the Dolphins might be more patient with Savaiinaea that they might be in future years, but there will come a point where they'd make a move if they see he's clearly not the answer.

3. Who's the projected non-starter to watch?

It very well might turn out that the biggest key for success for the offensive line in 2026 is simply for the starters to stay healthy, which has been a problem for the Dolphins in recent years. And then there's the ability of the backups to step up when called upon if those injuries happen. The Dolphins do seem to have some decent depth with newcomers Jamaree Salyer and Charlie Heck, along with returning player Andrew Meyer. Salyer in particular in interesting because he's versatile enough to present an option in the event Savaiinaea is still struggling and he also could step in at right tackle if Jackson again has injury problems, the latter scenario offering the Dolphins the option of keeping Proctor at left guard his rookie season before deciding where he plays the majority of his career.