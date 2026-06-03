Dolphins Almost Done with Business of Rookie Contracts

The Miami Dolphins had to wait to get their 2026 draft class under contract, but they've been busy gotten it done this week and the work now is almost finished.

A day after announcing the signing of 10 of their 13 draft picks, the Dolphins announced Wednesday they had signed first-round pick Kadyn Proctor and that was followed shortly thereafter by a report by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that they also have agreed to terms with fellow first-round selection Chris Johnson.

That will leave fifth-round pick Seydou Traore, the tight end from Mississippi State and member of the International Player Pathway Program, as the only 2026 draft class member left to sign.

The draft picks signing this week once June arrived was expected now that the Dolphins would have the cap space to perform the transactions.

This timeline is something that head coach Jeff Hafley emphasized when asked by reporters, and he basically replied his concern was having his players at practice.

"Yeah, I'd imagine they will be," Hafley said before minicamp practice Wednesday. "I mean, you know how that goes. Excited? Yeah, great. I mean, I assumed they were going to sign. It wasn't like ‘yes! They signed.’ I assumed they had signed, they signed. Hopefully the other guys sign, they've been out there practicing. I'm just excited to get them out there and practice again today."

Jun 2, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley speaks during the press conference for mini camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images | Isabella Frias-Imagn Images

The Reason for the Delay

When June 1 rolled around, the Dolphins cleared $21.1 million of cap space (per Spotrac), space that the team has used to sign its massive draft class.

General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan released Tua Tagovailoa and Bradley Chubb with post-June 1st designations, allowing the team to spread their massive dead cap hits over the 2026 and 2027 seasons, providing the team with instant cap relief after the financial disaster that former general manager Chris Grier left the team with.

The majority of the relief came from Chubb's contract, as Tagovailoa's relief was minimal. With the added space, Hafley and the organization expect more rookie signings to occur.

Proctor Ahead of the Game

With Proctor's deal in place, he will now be able to turn even more attention towards his craft and current development. Center Aaron Brewer praised Proctor's work ethic during team activities, speaking highly of his teammate during a media session.

Jun 2, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins center Aaron Brewer (55) speaking to media after mini camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images | Isabella Frias-Imagn Images

"It's amazing, man," stated Brewer. "Just from out there working at Indy, doing drills together, then the little team periods we're doing now, the mindset he's coming in with is it's almost like a vet. He's looking at this as when he was a senior at Bama or junior at Bama, the young dudes he had come in and he know when you young you spin it. So he's trying to do everything he can to get ahead of the eight ball to not act as a rookie, and so I love that from his mentality. When come out here, he's trying to work, he's trying to take in everything he can to be the best left guard next to me as possible."