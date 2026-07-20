Ranking the Most Important Dolphins, No. 6: Brewer Ready to Keep Bringing It

The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.

The Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.

As life goes in the NFL, not every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

This is part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.

NUMBER 6: C AARON BREWER

How he joined the Dolphins

The Dolphins signed Brewer as an unrestricted free agent from the Tennessee Titans during the 2024 offseason.

Contract status

Brewer is entering the final year of his three-year contract he signed in 2024, with his new three-year extension kicking in next year. Brewer's extension is potentially worth $52.5 million and includes $30 million in new money guarantee, per Over The Cap. Brewer's cap number for 2026 is a very modest $5.6 million, though it jumps to $18.6 million in 2027. Brewer has no guaranteed salary in 2028 or 2029.

His 2025 season

In his second year with Miami, Brewer earned second-team All-Pro honors and earned himself a finalist nod for the inaugural Protector of the Year award, given to the best offensive lineman in the league. Brewer earned the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade among centers with an 87.4, trailing only first-team All-Pro Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs. Brewer earned the highest blocking for centers in terms of run blocking with a 91.5.

His projected role

There's no great secret here: Brewer will continue to be the anchor of the offensive line, setting the tone for the run game with his ability to deliver blocks at the second level. He's also a great mentor for the young players on the offensive line with his work ethic, which has helped him go from an undrafted free agent to an elite player. As we've mentioned many times, this countdown isn't about the best players on the team but rather their potential impact now and in the foreseeable future, and Brewer is about as impactful as a center can be.

THE PREVIOUS PLAYERS ON THE COUNTDOWN

90. G James Ester

89. T Kevin Cline

88. QB Mark Gronowski

87. DT Keith Cooper Jr.

86. EDGE Seth Coleman

85. RB Anthony Hankerson

84. WR Donaven McCulley

83. FB D.J. Herman

82. C Jim Bonitas

81. LS Tucker Addington

80. DT Alex Huntley

79. T Marques Cox

78. EDGE Rodney McGraw

77. TE Cole Turner

76. DT Khalil Saunders

75. CB Miles Battle

74. S Major Burns

73. RB Carlos Washington Jr.

72. EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

71. WR A.J. Henning

70. RB Donovan Edwards

69. DB Omar Brown

68. EDGE Cameron Goode

67. WR Jalen Reagor

66. EDGE Max Llewellyn

65. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

64. CB Ethan Robinson

63. G/T Josh Priebe

62. DT Rene Konga

61. WR Tahj Washington

60. QB Cam Miller

59. CB A.J. Green III

58. EDGE Mason Reiger

57. CB Alex Austin

56. P Bradley Pinion

55. LB Jackson Woodard

54. K Zane Gonzalez

53. S Louis Moore

52. DT Matthew Butler

51. CB Marco Wilson

50. CB Darrell Baker Jr.

49. LB Ronnie Harrison Jr.

48. T Charlie Heck

47. WR Chris Bell

46. CB Storm Duck

45. WR Theo Wease Jr.

44. TE Seydou Traore

43. G DJ Campbell

42. G/C Andrew Meyer

41. K Riley Patterson

40. S Michael Taaffe

39. CB Ethan Bonner

38. TE Ben Sims

37. EDGE David Ojabo

36. S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

35. Zayne Anderson

34. EDGE Josh Uche

33. WR Jalen Tolbert

32. EDGE/LB Trey Moore

31. LB Willie Gay Jr.

30. RB Jaylen Wright

29. WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

28. G Jonah Savaiinaea

27. DT Zeek Biggers

26. LB Kyle Louis

25. RB Ollie Gordon II

24. WR Tutu Atwell

23. G/T Jamaree Salyer

22. WR Malik Washington

21. DT Jordan Phillips

20. WR Caleb Douglas

19. LB Jacob Rodriguez

18. CB Jason Marshall Jr.

17. S Dante Trader Jr.

16. TE Will Kacmarek

15. QB Quinn Ewers

14. LB Tyrel Dodson

13. T Austin Jackson

12. CB JuJu Brents

11. TE Greg Dulcich

10. DT Zach Sieler

9. T Patrick Paul

8. DT Kenneth Grant

7. LB Jordyn Brooks