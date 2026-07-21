Ranking the Most Important Dolphins, No. 5: Rookie Corner Will Be in the Middle of the Action

The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.

The Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.

As life goes in the NFL, not every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

This is part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.

NUMBER 5: CB CHRIS JOHNSON

How he joined the Dolphins

The Dolphins selected Johnson in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. He was taken with the 27th overall pick after Miami traded up from 30th in a deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Contract status

Johnson signed the standard four-year rookie contract with a fifth-year option that the Dolphins will have the opportunity to exercise during the 2029 offseason. Johnson's fully guaranteed rookie deal is worth $19 million over the next four years and included a $10.3 million signing bonus. Johnson's cap number will remain modest through the life of the contract, starting at $3.4 million in 2026 and increasing incrementally to $6 million in 2029.

His 2025 season

Johnson played 11 games for San Diego State and finished with 49 tackles but more importantly four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. His 146 interception return yards led all of college football. He was named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

His projected role

That the Dolphins traded up in the first round to get Johnson tells you all you need to know about how they value him, and head coach Jeff Hafley wasted no time in the spring getting him work all over the secondary. Hafley already has said that Johnson will spend some time as a nickel corner and he's also basically a shoo-in to start at one of the outside cornerback spots when the Dolphins are in a traditional four-DB setup. Bottom line, Johnson will be a full-time starter as a rookie and will move around in the secondary. He's without question a key player for the Dolphins secondary not only in 2026 but moving forward as well.

THE PREVIOUS PLAYERS ON THE COUNTDOWN

90. G James Ester

89. T Kevin Cline

88. QB Mark Gronowski

87. DT Keith Cooper Jr.

86. EDGE Seth Coleman

85. RB Anthony Hankerson

84. WR Donaven McCulley

83. FB D.J. Herman

82. C Jim Bonitas

81. LS Tucker Addington

80. DT Alex Huntley

79. T Marques Cox

78. EDGE Rodney McGraw

77. TE Cole Turner

76. DT Khalil Saunders

75. CB Miles Battle

74. S Major Burns

73. RB Carlos Washington Jr.

72. EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

71. WR A.J. Henning

70. RB Donovan Edwards

69. DB Omar Brown

68. EDGE Cameron Goode

67. WR Jalen Reagor

66. EDGE Max Llewellyn

65. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

64. CB Ethan Robinson

63. G/T Josh Priebe

62. DT Rene Konga

61. WR Tahj Washington

60. QB Cam Miller

59. CB A.J. Green III

58. EDGE Mason Reiger

57. CB Alex Austin

56. P Bradley Pinion

55. LB Jackson Woodard

54. K Zane Gonzalez

53. S Louis Moore

52. DT Matthew Butler

51. CB Marco Wilson

50. CB Darrell Baker Jr.

49. LB Ronnie Harrison Jr.

48. T Charlie Heck

47. WR Chris Bell

46. CB Storm Duck

45. WR Theo Wease Jr.

44. TE Seydou Traore

43. G DJ Campbell

42. G/C Andrew Meyer

41. K Riley Patterson

40. S Michael Taaffe

39. CB Ethan Bonner

38. TE Ben Sims

37. EDGE David Ojabo

36. S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

35. Zayne Anderson

34. EDGE Josh Uche

33. WR Jalen Tolbert

32. EDGE/LB Trey Moore

31. LB Willie Gay Jr.

30. RB Jaylen Wright

29. WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

28. G Jonah Savaiinaea

27. DT Zeek Biggers

26. LB Kyle Louis

25. RB Ollie Gordon II

24. WR Tutu Atwell

23. G/T Jamaree Salyer

22. WR Malik Washington

21. DT Jordan Phillips

20. WR Caleb Douglas

19. LB Jacob Rodriguez

18. CB Jason Marshall Jr.

17. S Dante Trader Jr.

16. TE Will Kacmarek

15. QB Quinn Ewers

14. LB Tyrel Dodson

13. T Austin Jackson

12. CB JuJu Brents

11. TE Greg Dulcich

10. DT Zach Sieler

9. T Patrick Paul

8. DT Kenneth Grant

7. LB Jordyn Brooks

6. C Aaron Brewer