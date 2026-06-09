Dolphins Final Open OTA Observations: Chop, Washington Among Standouts

The Miami Dolphins are scheduled to wrap up their offseason program later this week, but the media got its final look at the team with a final open OTA on Tuesday.

This was the eighth of nine Dolphins OTAs this offseason, with the final practice scheduled for Thursday. Per NFL rules, teams have to make at least one OTA per week open to the media, along with all three days of the mandatory minicamp, which will be coming June 2-4.

Every player on the roster was spotted before or during practice except for running back De'Von Achane. Fresh off his contract extension, Achane has been working on the side recovering from recent shoulder surgery in the spring practices open to the media.

The team periods in this practice featured 11-on-11s exclusively, with a few period devoted to end-of-game situations.

Understanding that pass rushers often have an edge in the spring because of the nature of the practices, it's still fair to say that 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson stood out with his ability to get pressure on the quarterback.

The players who were spotted but did not practice because of various ailments included wide receivers Chris Bell, Caleb Douglas and Tahj Washington, defensive tackle Zach Sieler, edge defender Robert Beal Jr., and cornerbacks Storm Duck and Darrell Baker Jr.

Before practice, head coach Jeff Hafley was asked about the status of Duck and Baker, who didn't practice all spring and whether they'd be ready for the start of training camp.

"You know, I wish they were coming along a little bit quicker," Hafley said, "but we'll have to wait and see how they are once we get going."

While the offseason program ends Thursday, the rookie development program will continue and Hafley said the rookies would stay at the facility until sometime next week.

This practice, as did every other one this spring, featured a very long opening stretching period followed by a very long special teams session.

OTA PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS

-- We again preface everything here by saying that Dolphins reporting rules prevent us from disclosing certain things we observe, such as position changes or who plays with what unit.

-- Because he's the most important player on the roster, we'll start again with quarterback Malik Willis, who had a couple of eye-opening throws but also the one interception of the day.

-- His best throw was a rope to the right sideline for Malik Washington right over the defender. He also had a pretty throw over the middle, also to Washington, over linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr.

-- Quinn Ewers also had a highlight throw, a dart to Tutu Atwell near the left sideline that beat tight coverage from Marco Wilson. Atwell then did the rest with a nice high catch.

-- The interception came during one of those late-game drills and was recorded by Lonnie Johnson Jr. over the middle when the ball went right to him on a play where there possibly was some miscommunication with intended receiver tight end Ben Sims.

-- Running back Donovan Edwards had a long reception down the left sideline from Ewers after he easily got behind edge defender Max Llewellyn, the rookie seventh-round pick from Iowa.

-- There was a lot of pressure on Willis on the first 11-on-11 work of the day, with Josh Uche and Robinson getting close on separate plays.

-- As he's done throughout the spring, Willis changed his arm angle on a couple of throws to avoid oncoming defenders, the first example coming on a short completion to rookie tight end Seydou Traore.

-- Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. was on the wrong end of two big plays for the defense, the first coming after he showed strong hands to catch a Ewers pass on a slant, only to fumble it after being stripped (couldn't quite see who got the strip). On the second, safety Dante Trader Jr. came over to knock the ball away and prevent a completion on a pass from Ewers.

-- Ewers overall had a solid day, though he had a couple more errant throws than in previous practices.

-- Rookie free agent Mason Reiger got around the edge to put pressure on Cam Miller and force him to step up in the pocket.

-- Miller was off target in his limited work.

-- Theo Wease Jr. came up with a nice catch on a Willis pass to barely was above the ground.

-- Ewers showed good zip on an outside pass to Sims.

-- Cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. dropped what looked like a sure interception on a deep pass from Willis intended for Jaylen Wright, though he did great a pass breakup on the play.

-- Linebacker Jordyn Brooks was a factor as a pass rusher.

-- The last play of practice before the team went inside for a walk-through to end the session was another Willis special, as he sidearmed a dart to Kevin Coleman Jr. (again a factor) over the middle in the face of pressure.