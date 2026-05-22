Details of Achane Deal Illustrate Great Work By Dolphins

The details of running back De'Von Achane's contract extension have surfaced late in the week, and the Miami Dolphins deserve some kudos all the way around.

Not only did the Dolphins take care of their team MVP, they found a way to do it around a tight salary-cap situation for 2026 and also didn't hamstring themselves down the line.

Achane's contract from the start was reported as being a four-year extension worth $64 million with an extra $4 million possible through incentives, but the details reported by Pro Football Talk shed more light on the deal.

And the key point here is that the extension's $27.4 million in guarantees included only a modest $4.2 million in signing bonus. Of that total guarantee, $10 million is guaranteed against injury, with $3 million of Achane's 2028 base salary locking in in March of 2027 and the other $7 million locking in the following March.

The signing bonus will be spread out over the next five years, which added only $840,000 per year to his cap number. This was significant this year because it enabled the Dolphins to get the deal now without additional moves despite having only about $1.5 million of cap space.

Achane's contract is fully guaranteed over the next two seasons.

WHY THIS WORKS ON MANY LEVELS

This is the third time that Achane's contract has gotten adjusted this year, first with the bump in salary because of the Proven Performer Elevator rule in the CBA and then when the Dolphins restructured his deal by turning salary into a signing bonus to lower his cap number.

With the extension, Achane's cap number settled in at $3.1 million for 2026, which will put him outside the top 30 running backs in the NFL. That's pretty impressive work considering Achane belongs in the conversation when discussing the top five players at this position.

Achane's cap number naturally will jump in 2027, but even then his $13.7 million currently ranks as only the seventh-highest among running backs. Again, that's good work by the Dolphins.

And then looking at the long term, the guaranteed money on Achane's contract will run out after the 2028 season and the Dolphins could walk away at that time with very little cap consequences — you know, unlike what happened way too often this offseason and the $180 million in dead cap space.

Achane is only 24 years old, but running backs do have a shorter shelf life than players at other positions, so the ability to move on three years down the road is not insignificant and the Dolphins would be left with an insignificant cap hit if Achane no longer is worth big money in 2029.

If Achane is still a high-end running back in 2029, his $17.1 million cap hit for that season won't be egregious in the least.

The bottom line is extending Achane always was a good move for the Dolphins —barring an amazing trade offer, but that applies to just about any player — and how they were able to get it done made it even better.