Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Why Fans Should Want to See Victories

Part 1 of the pre-Jets game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Mark Lever:

So me and my sons are flying up for the game. Even though we want a top draft pick next year, can you give us a reason to root for a win?

Hey Mark, because the biggest thing you should want to see this season is progress from the young players, namely all the recent draft picks, as well as from Malik Willis. And the Dolphins starting to win some games certainly would be a sign of progress, which might provide more optimism than winding up with a higher draft pick in 2027 than with more and more losses.

From rickhernandez:

Hello Alain, which of the Dolphins and Jets has the better future outlook with their current QB situation? Or is the present irrelevant, and both are likely to find themselves in a future competition to acquire the best prospect that might provide hope in challenging the top of the division?

Hey Ricky, this is a very good question and the answer will come down to whether Malik Willis can take that step and establish himself as a bona fide long-term answer so the Dolphins can use their resources in other areas. If we’re looking at the totality of the roster, I think the Jets actually might be a bit ahead at this time, though it’s pretty close, but Geno Smith clearly is a stopgap for them. Also remember that the Jets have three first-round picks again next year and if they can nail the quarterback, that could set them up for a pretty drastic turnaround sooner rather than later.

From JROD’S THE TRUTH:

I don’t see everything that you say, but I’ve yet to hear you proclaim what you would do, only what you would not do, with the first overall pick. So that being said, as things stand right now and we’ll pretend like the Dolphins have the No. 1 pick and not the Chargers. Who would you select at this very moment with the No. 1 overall pick for the Miami Dolphins?

Hey Dana, you haven’t missed anything because my take always has been that I don’t like the idea of Jeremiah Smith first overall because of positional value (or lack thereof) and I’ve also said that I need the season to play out in college football before I decide which prospect I would prefer. To answer your question, my first preference at No. 1 would be trading down, hopefully not too far down, and picking up additional draft picks. If that’s off the table, based on what I know right now and subject to change, I’d be inclined to go with either Texas edge defender Colin Simmons and might even consider Leonard Moore, the cornerback from Notre Dame. I still don’t have a QB prospect that screams “must take” right now.

From Davis Loose:

Storm Duck???

Hey Davis, if you’re asking why the Dolphins waived him in terms of this being a big surprise, my answer to you would be that it shouldn’t have been a big surprise. While Duck did show potential at times for the Dolphins in 2024 and in training camp last year, it’s not like he was an established player. And that Miami decided he didn’t rank higher than any of the three newcomers they have — Jaylin Simpson, Marcellas Dial Jr. and Reece Taylor, all of them claimed off waivers, mind you — and that should tell you all you need to know.

From Dave Campbell:

Greetings Alain! Had to take an emergency trip to Central Florida last week & on way back was caught in one of the infamous traffic jams around Miami area, so I listened to the Collective. I then noticed I was in the stadium area & I was creeping along & y'all were talking about the season; the irony wasn't lost on me. This season is meant to creep along, but it gets lost on us fans sometimes. Not sure if he's been asked, but do you think Hafley regrets no 7 on 7's to build some chemistry between QB/receivers? Also to get receivers better familiar with proper routes? Final question: Is Chris Bell's lack of separation due to still recovering from knee injury? Not knowing the assignments? Something else? As always, look forward to both All Dolphins and Dolphins Collective podcasts (best out there) and all the great written content on Miami Dolphins on SI.Com.

Thanks as always, Dave. I don’t think there’s any question that Bell’s knee injury still factors in his ability to separate at the time, but it’s also fair to ask what his ceiling is in that department once the injury is a thing of the past because I don’t think that ever was considered his forte. Hafley explained his disdain for 7-on-7 work in training camp as not being representative of what players will do in games, and I’m thinking he wouldn’t be about to second-guess himself there. And if that 7-on-7 that wasn’t done was replaced by 11-on-11 sessions, then the Dolphins didn’t miss out on that kind of work.

From Lloyd Heilbrunn:

Do you think the Dolphins' staff will be less likely to activate or play injured players due to the history of injuries at that crap field?

Hey Lloyd, it’s a very interesting point you raise because MetLife Stadium historically has been rough on players, for sure. That said, no, I don’t think decisions will be made specifically because of that surface. If the Dolphins decide, for example, that Caleb Douglas is ready to go, I don’t think Jeff Hafley wants to go down the road of being afraid of something bad happening because the game is at MetLife Stadium.

From Sportyfoot:

I need your honest opinion here. Do the Miami Dolphins have the smallest shoulders for a coach and general manager duo in the NFL?

First off, I always give my honest opinion. Never a need to preface a question with that. Second … huh? Smallest shoulders? You mean, Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley are not physically imposing? So? And I haven’t studied or examined other coach/GM combos to see where they stand among their peers.

From Mmmm:

What weapon not named Ollie Gordon steps up on offense on Sunday?

I think Malik Willis comes back from the bye with his best performance of the season. If you’re asking for somebody other than the QB, then maybe I go with Greg Dulcich, who’s due to have a big performance in the passing game.