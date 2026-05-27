Dolphins Second Open OTA Observations: Uneven Day for Willis, Offense

The Miami Dolphins' second OTA of the spring again featured a strong performance by the defense, which certainly isn't uncommon at this time of year.

It also was noticeable for the absence of center Aaron Brewer because he's one of the team's best players and he's also looking for a contract extension. This is where we need to mention all of the offseason program is voluntary except for the mandatory minicamp next week and there also could be several reasons he wasn't spotted, but this still is a situation that should be monitored.

This actually was the fifth of nine Dolphins OTAs this offseason, though the two last week and the one Tuesday were closed to the media. Per NFL rules, teams have to make at least one OTA per week open to the media, along with all three days of the mandatory minicamp, which will be coming June 2-4.

After coming up with three interceptions in the first open OTA last week, the defense had one pick in this one with rookie free agent safety Louis Moore stepping in front of a receiver to pick off Cam Miller with a clear path to the end zone.

This OTA featured the first 11-on-11 work in front of the media this spring, and there was a lot of pressure on the quarterbacks, though the nature of these practices where it's easier for defensive linemen to get off the ball with limited contact again favors the defense.

Along with Brewer, players not spotted at practice were tight end Cole Turner, cornerback Storm Duck and cornerback Darrell Baker Jr.

Running back De'Von Achane again didn't work as he continues to recover from shoulder surgery, which head coach Jeff Hafley discussed before practice, and the same applied to wide receiver Chris Bell.

The practice, as did the first open OTA, featured a very long opening stretching period followed by a very long special teams session.

OTA PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS

-- We again preface everything here by saying that Dolphins reporting rules prevent us from disclosing certain things we observe, such as position changes or who plays with what unit.

-- Because he's the most important player on the roster, we'll start again with quarterback Malik Willis and let's just say it was not a great performance in terms by the free agent acquisitions. Willis was off target with several throws when he was going downfield.

-- Of the four quarterbacks, this time it was Quinn Ewers who was most impressive throwing the ball.

-- It also wasn't a great day for rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who failed to come up with a contested catch over the middle and later another one that was low to the ground.

-- Several defensive backs made plays on the ball, among them JuJu Brents breaking up a pass intended for A.J. Henning, and Ethan Bonner stripping the ball away from tight end Greg Dulcich after a short reception.

-- Tight end Will Kacmarek came to the Dolphins as a third-round pick because of his blocking ability, but he showed some great receiving talent on a pass that may or may not have been a completion. Kacmarek caught a pass over his head while trying to feet in bounds and then falling to the ground. The defensive players all signaled he was out of bounds and it was tough to tell from where the media was sitting, but regardless it was a big-time catch you wouldn't see from somebody without good hands.

-- On the flip side, Jaylen Wright let a simple pass from Willis as he was crossing the middle go right through his hands, as he continues to show inconsistency as a pass catcher.

-- Rookie tight end Seydou Traore got himself open deep, but safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. was able to knock the ball away when Willis underthrew him.

-- Malik Washington again looked like the most solid wide receiver option, his highlight coming when he went up to catch a pass. Washington also got open deep by beating safety Zayne Anderson, but Willis overshot him.

-- Chop Robinson got a couple of pressures in the first 11-on-11 session, though let's again remember the circumstances.

-- One thing that was very apparent is the DBs were focused on trying to punch the ball out after any catch. It was way more noticeable than anything we saw the past few years.

-- Willis' best throw was a rope to Dulcich over the middle with a nice contested catch to beat Jordyn Brooks and his tight coverage.

-- Brooks, it needs to be repeated also is looking for a contract extension.

-- New running back Carlos Washington Jr. showed some really good hands when he came up with an errant pass from Cam Miller that was low and behind him.

-- The prettiest pass of the day belonged to Ewers, who floated a ball over linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and into the arms of tight end Ben Sims.

-- While we can't discuss where players lined up, we can report that Hafley said before practice that rookie first-round pick Chris Johnson would line up on the outside at cornerback and in the slot.