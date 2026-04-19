Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Setting Realistic Goals for the 2026 Draft

Third and final part of the pre-draft weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Jeff:

Hey Alain, if the Dolphins were still trying to draft a starter for this particular position in the 2028 NFL draft, given the team as of now, then they made grave errors in this current draft and wasted all of their resources. If we exclude QB, because we expect this in 2027, what are the top 3 positions that would fit this description in your eyes? Thank you as always for everything.

Hey Jeff, I think there are actually five positions where this applies, and that’s cornerback, safety, wide receiver, guard and defensive end. If I were to rank them, I’d go by positional value and maybe go DE, CB, WR, S and G, but where the Dolphins focus also will depend on which prospects will be available to them.

From Luis Rodriguez:

Hey Poup! I know you’re not a fan, but which Fins 1st rd pick got you excited about covering the team and did he end up meeting your expectations? Same question for non-1st rounder. Thanks!

Hey Luis, this is an excellent question. And let me first re-emphasize that I’m a journalist/reporter covering the Dolphins, which is different than a fan. But to answer your question, I’ll start with non-first-rounders and go with Cecil Collins in 1999. Dude was like a first-round talent but had to go from LSU to McNeese State because of off-the-field issues, and sure enough it was off-the-field stuff that killed his NFL career. But the running back instincts I saw from him in his rookie training camp were something else. As for a first-round pick, I’m thinking Laremy Tunsil in 2016 because this was somebody who should have gone way earlier than he did (we all know why he didn’t). And he proved to be just as good as advertised (and without any off-the-field issues).

From David Wahbba:

Salut Alain, fellow former Montrealer and Phins fan. My comment is about the most exciting team in the NHL — Les Canadiens. They were in a rebuild 3 years ago and nailed their draft picks, their coach, and trades. Playoffs start this weekend — hoping Phins can follow that playbook.

Salut David … yeah, would be nice if the Dolphins could have that kind of turnaround and for it to happen before three years. Different sport, though. I will say I’m optimistic they’ve got the right guys in place with Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley, but obviously no games have been played or draft picks made, so it’s incredibly early in the process.

From Sean Beachem:

Thanks as always for taking our questions, Alain. We probably won’t know how good our draft picks are for a couple of years, but how would you define a successful draft next weekend?

Hey Sean, the Dolphins are going in with seven of the top 94 picks plus four others, so my goal would be to come out with four players who will become full-time starters and two who will become impact players. It’s what the Dolphins need, really.

From Bob Curvelo:

Hi Alain, what two positions do you see Miami picking with their two first-round picks? Or do you think they'll trade one of them?

Hey Bob, I easily could see them being involved in trades, but for this exercise, let’s say they make both picks and tell you this could go in a lot of different directions. My guess is O-line or DB for the first pick at 11, and then very possibly WR or O-line for the second (if they didn’t pick an O-line at 11). But don’t hold me to that.

From Matthew:

Hey Alain, great work as always. Two questions (hope that's allowed). First question, are you due a break anytime soon to prepare for the exciting season ahead (not because we want less of you), and second question, what's your personal plans for watching the draft? All the best.

Hey Matthew, you compliment me at the top, how can I possibly refuse you two questions? LOL. I am not due a break until the end of the offseason program in June, and even then there will be content on the site every single day. As for my draft plans, I’m not quite sure about Day 1 yet, but I will be at Dolphins headquarters Friday and Saturday.

From Matt Morrissey:

Hey Alain, lots of chatter with you and Omar about the number of rookies that a coaching staff can take on at any time. In your opinion, what is the maximum number we can take on the roster and can it work if there are only 1 or 2 rookies in each position room?

Hey Matt, let me start by saying this will be an unusual year for the Dolphins, so they will have more rookies than normal. As a point of comparison, a total of 14 rookies ended up starting at least one game for the Dolphins in 2019 when they were also in rebuilding mode. I’m not nearly as hung up as other people about a large number of rookies because those players won’t be rookies anymore when the team is ready to compete, which won’t be 2026. But as a general rule, I’d say you don’t want to have too many full-time rookie starters.

From miamidolphinfinfan82:

We know every team preaches best available but looking at this draft OL seems to take a big dip after the first half of the first round. Should the Dolphins prioritize OL at 11 if the top players at the other positions are gone at 11?

First off, the BPA thing is borderline b.s. All GMs say that, and yet you don’t see teams doubling down at a position they’re already set, so it’s really BPA plus need. Thing is with the Dolphins, they have needs just about everywhere on the roster, so they can focus really on BPA. They’re also not looking at just needing a few things to compete, so the focus should be really on adding quality players regardless of position. And your argument about a drop-off on the offensive line could apply as well at safety or cornerback or tight end and several other positions.

From Lloyd Heilbrunn:

If there's a better wide receiver than Waddle in this draft, wouldn't the Broncos have drafted him? Younger and cheaper…

Hey Lloyd, the Broncos were picking 30th and no rookie will come as a sure thing to be as good as Waddle has been so far as an NFL wide receiver. So you’re paying the draft pick and the contract for a proven commodity as opposed to taking a shot at a prospect who may or may not pan out.

From Damien from Pittsburgh:

Hey Mr. P, been overall liking the new regime (they're saying all the right things, etc.), but I didn’t love a recent comment of Sully's. Paraphrasing, he said he'd rather have two good players than one great. What's your take on that? I know we need a lot of players, and you’re not gonna have 53 Pro Bowlers. But it just seems like forever since we drafted anyone elite. I always remember what Jimmy Johnson said about Zach Thomas; it was immediately apparent he was gonna be great. With 11 pics, i just really hope we can land 2-3 like that. (Not HoF, of course. Just immediate impact players.)

Hey Damien, I completely agree with him, especially with where the Dolphins are as an organization. For example, say we grade players from 1-10 and you have 16 points to play with; would you rather have a 10 and a 6 or two 8’s? For me right now, give me the two 8’s. But, yes, I’m hoping for high-impact players. And I would argue that Laremy Tunsil was an elite talent and the Dolphins got him 10 years ago.

From Greenview Construction:

I keep hearing that Sully likes position flexibility in his OL. Would hope the best player at a position would be first and then be able to slide in or out to G or T is next.

It’s not exactly unusual for a coach or GM to say they like position versatility, but absolutely it should be about talent first and then flexibility, and I’m pretty sure that’s exactly how Jon-Eric Sullivan will be approaching things.