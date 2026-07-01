Douglas Explains the Many Ways He Can Help the Dolphins Offense

The wide receiver room for Miami Dolphins received much-needed depth during the NFL draft, but Caleb Douglas feels like he can be more than just depth.

A third-round pick out of Texas Tech, Douglas has enthusiasm to spare as training camps draw ever-so-slightly nearer. With the departures of playmakers like Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, this is the perfect position for a rookie like Douglas to make a case for significant playing minutes.

He shared what he wants to provide for the team in an interview on The Dive Bar Podcast, and it's plentiful. He believes Miami trusts him to make the jump from college to NFL and immediately contribute with whatever the Dolphins ask him to do.

A Skill Set Ready For the Next Level

Douglas said that he didn't have Miami on his list of teams that would select him, citing Cleveland and Minnesota as more likely destinations. However, he couldn't be happier with where he ended up, because it's the perfect situation for him.

"I did have a Zoom with Miami, but it was almost too good to be true," Douglas said. "I'm expecting the call to be from probably the Browns, probably Minnesota. I got a call from the Dolphins, and it's a great opportunity out there. I'm on the way, I can't wait to be out there."

There's no pressure here in Miami, according to Douglas. As far as trust from the coaching staff, it's already established with him based on where they drafted him, as opposed to an even later round.

"I feel like I really just got to keep doing what I'm doing," Douglas said. "That's why they chose me. I feel like they would never choose me that early if they didn't believe in me. I've got to do a little more because we're at a higher caliber of play now. But just go out there, catch the ball, run hard, score a touchdown, and the rest is going to follow."

Bring Versatility to the Group

When we get to training camp, there's a clear vision for what Douglas wants to focus on. It's his versatility, something he excelled at with the Red Raiders, with 846 receiving yards and seven touchdowns off of 54 receptions in 2025, a performance that earned second-team All-Big 12 honors.

"I'm trying to go out there and let the coach know I can play at all positions," Douglas said. "I'm not just this type of receiver. I can be inside, I can be outside. Put the ball in my hands. I can go out there and make some plays for us, so you can win games."

This was a big strength for Douglas at Texas Tech. He specialized in separation from defensive backs, being an excellent route-runner and vertical deep threat thanks to his speed — he ran a 4.39 at the NFL combine — and his size (6-4, 206). It's this rare combination of speed and size that gives him a high ceiling in the NFL.

"I've just got to keep being consistent," said Douglas. "Go out there and keep being the caliber player that I am. I'm a big guy who can move in small places; use that to my advantage. I stop better than a lot of people, so go ahead and stop, and when I want to run, go ahead and run."

We're Bringing Back Trick Plays?

Aside from just being a receiver, Douglas believes that he can still throw the ball. So, he had a conversation with Malik Willis, and he's advocating for chances on trick plays to showcase his arm — after all, he was a quarterback in high school. And he's not interested in short yardage; he wants to air it out.

"Malik and I were talking about this," Douglas said. "Malik said, "Hey, you played quarterback?' I said, 'Yeah, man.' If Coach is listening to this, I do not want to throw a 10-20-yarder, I'm trying to throw a bomb like Mohamed Sanu."