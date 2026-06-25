Examining the Validity of an Over-The-Top National Assessment of the Dolphins Wide Receiver Corps

The Miami Dolphins have been the targets of some pretty harsh assessments since their offseason moves stripped the roster of most of their recognizable players, but a recent proclamation might have topped them all.

And quite frankly it seemed over the top.

It came from ESPN writer Bill Barnwell, who ranked all 32 teams in terms of their RB-WR-TE groups — running backs, wide receivers, tight ends. That the Dolphins came in last in his ranking wasn't necessarily that surprising given the lack of name recognition and proven commodities outside of running back De'Von Achane, but the comments about the wide receiver corps specifically were brutal.

"This might be the worst receiving corps I've seen assembled on purpose by an NFL team in recent memory," Barnwell said. "Third and fourth wideouts such as Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell are the veterans being forced into starting roles. Third-round picks Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas — who might be fourth or fifth wideouts in other lineups — are going to be pushed into the lineup by midseason. I'm a little excited about Greg Dulcich, who was second in the NFL in yards per route run among tight ends from Week 9 onward last season, but he'll need to be prime Travis Kelce to make this group of receivers work."

Whoa!

Sure, Barnwell couches his comments a bit with "might be" and "recent memory," but they don't erase "worst receiving corps."

We won't even address the overall ranking and how maybe De'Von Achane alone should have pushed the Dolphins higher than 32nd, but rather will focus solely on the wide receivers.

WR CORPS MAYBE NOT AS BAD AS ADVERTISED

The Barnwell rankings were done as a projection for the 2026 season, and the Dolphins having three rookie draft picks at the position with Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr. immediately would be cause to limit expectations, particularly since Bell still is working his way back from his 2025 ACL injury.

But it's also unfair to suggest that none of those three could be productive next season.

And then we turn to the veterans and this is where we'll remind everyone that free agent pick-up Jalen Tolbert had a solid season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 when injuries elevated his role. He finished that year with 49 catches for 610 yards and seven touchdowns — not superstar numbers for sure, but brutal either.

Tutu Atwell, meanwhile, average 40 catches for the Rams in 2023 and 2024 and while injuries limited him to 10 games last season, he did have an 88-yard touchdown reception.

Then there's Malik Washington, who became the leading returning receiver after Jaylen Waddle was traded to Denver. Washington had 46 catches in 2025, though he wasn't targeted downfield very much and averaged a paltry 6.9 yards per reception.

Tolbert, Atwell, Washington and the three rookies form the nucleus of what should be the Dolphins wide receiver corps in 2026, and it unquestionably is lacking that front-line player at this point.

But worst group assembled in recent memory? That seems a bit much.

AN INTERESTING DOLPHINS HISTORY LESSON

Just looking at the Dolphins, we can think of an even less heralded wide receiver corps heading into a season — and the year will surprise many.

That year was 2008, and it just so happens it's the last season the Dolphins won the AFC East title.

These were the six wide receivers who caught passes that year: Ted Ginn Jr., Greg Camarillo, Davone Bess, Derek Hagan, Brandon London and Ernest Wilford.

And here's where they stood heading into that season:

-- Ginn was a second-year player coming off a rookie year with 34 catches and two touchdowns, pretty insignificant numbers for the ninth overall pick in the 2007 draft.

-- Camarillo, who had the biggest play of the 2007 season for the Dolphins with his overtime touchdown catch in the only victory, had eight catches in 19 career games.

-- Hagan, a third-round pick in 2006, had 50 catches combined and three touchdowns in his first two seasons.

-- Wilford had averaged 40 catches the previous three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars but was so impressive early on that he was switched to tight end in Miami.

-- London hadn't appeared in a game after going undrafted in 2007.

So, we ask, which group was more nondescript heading into the season, the 2008 Dolphins wide receivers or the 2026 wide receivers?

The Dolphins, of course, didn't need the wide receivers very much in 2008 because of the Wildcat, and it could play out that the running game again will be driving the offense next season.

It almost assuredly won't be as effective as that season was, but then again maybe this wide receiver group will become productive.