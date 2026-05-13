Examining the Benefits of One Subtle Coaching Staff Philosophy Change
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Incoming Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley retained four assistants from the previous staff, clearly a nod to a job well done to Joe Barry, Austin Clark, Lemuel Jeanpierre and Bobby Slowik.
Hafley even promoted Slowik to offensive coordinator, but he also made a move that went unnoticed until Wednesday, one that involved Clark.
Even though he held the title of defensive line coach last season, Clark worked with the interior defensive linemen. That's changed for 2026, with Clark now working with all linemen, the interior guys like Zach Sieler and the three 2025 draft picks as well as the edge defenders, a group ranging from Chop Robinson to veteran newcomers like Josh Uche and David Ojabo.
"I think what's important up front is that we're all pulling on the same rope," Clark said Wednesday when the Dolphins' defensive coaching staff followed their offense counterparts in doing a media session after an offseason practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex. "And I think up front, it does give you the value of knowing what everybody's being told and how we're working. And ultimately, we're gonna play the game the way that Jeff and Sean (defensive coordinator Sean Duggan) want us to play it. And I think you could look at the success they've had other places, I believe in the system. The players believe in the system, but it's really about the technique and fundamentals day to day. To me, if you're a shaded defender, those things have got to be coached similar. If you're a head-up defender, those things have got to be coached similar. And it really ain't much different. Like, we had Calais (Campbell), we played him everywhere. You just put them all in one room, and they're all hearing the same message, and it's about the players, not me."
THE GREEN BAY WAY
The Dolphins' current coaching staff does not include an outside linebackers coach.
Brady now is run game coordinator/senior defensive assistant, new staff member Al Washington is linebackers coach, and former Green Bay assistant Wendel Davis is assistant linebackers coach.
It's the same setup the Packers used last season when Hafley was defensive coordinator under head coach Matt LaFleur.
The last time the Dolphins had been without an assistant with the title of outside linebackers coach was 2019 when Brian Flores took over as head coach.
Ironically, it was Clark himself who became that OLB coach in 2020 but he moved to the defensive line the following year.
THE CLARK EFFECT
It probably shouldn't be surprising that Clark is the one getting more responsibilities on defense, despite having no prior connection to Hafley.
It's also probably no accident that Clark's name always comes up whenever national writers put together lists of young assistant coaches to watch as potential future NFL head coaches.
But the ultimate validation comes from the fact that Hafley made it two Dolphins head coaches to retain Clark when they put together their first Miami staff because Mike McDaniel obviously did the same in 2022.
That, plus the extended responsibilities, speaks volumes to Clark's reputation in the coaching ranks.
What that will mean for the Dolphins defensive line in 2026, who knows, though it's clear Clark has more to work with on the interior than on the edge.
The progress shown by draft picks Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers in the second half of last season is reason for optimism, while there are a lot of question marks outside, starting with 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson and moving to who else can make a big contribution.
Hafley clearly believes Clark is the right man to try to help produce the answers.
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL