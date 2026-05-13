How Dolphins Coach Addressed the Run Defense Concerns with Chop

The young and rebuilding Miami Dolphins will be relying on their rookie class as they begin the Jeff Hafley/Jon-Eric Sullivan era in 2026, but they also need to see major improvement from some of their recent top picks.

And near the top of that list is 2024 first-round selection Chop Robinson, and it's not just about him becoming more productive as a pass rusher. Robinson needs to take a big step forward as a run defender because that affected his playing time in his first two seasons and will continue to do so if that issue doesn't get solved.

Stopping the run never was expected to be a strength for Robinson, but defensive line coach Austin Clark made some clear points Wednesday why he's confident there can be improvement in that regard and, more importantly, in Robinson's overall game.

“With the schematic changes and some of the things we're doing, I think there's some things off the rip in terms of where he's playing, how he's aligning; they can make things a lot simpler for him," said Clark, who is coaching the edge defenders in 2026 in addition to his previous role coaching the interior defensive linemen. "But I think for him on early downs specifically is playing with better eyes. It's one of the first things we've been on him about. And I think staying healthy is hugely important. This guy's got a lot in his body and I think there's even more in there if he can eliminate some of the thinking and just go on."

WHERE ROBINSON NEEDS TO IMPROVE

Clark proceeded to explain exactly what he meant by saying Robinson needs to play "with better eyes," basically explaining that Robinson needs to focus on the player lined up opposite him instead of focusing on the backfield and where the ball is going.

“It sounds rudimentary and elementary but something as simple as that I think will be the biggest thing in terms of his run defense and then when you take it to the rush," Clark said. "It's working the man. Let your eyes go from the ball to the man you're aligned on and then the leverage point of when the quarterback steps up or ends up outside like level rushing and things like that, I think will be huge for him.”

Specifically when it comes to run defense, even though Robinson likely always will be viewed as a pass rusher first because of his skill set and build, Clark says there's no concern about Robinson's ability to stand up and deliver as a run defender.

“I believe in Chop," Clark said. "I think in terms of the blow delivery, there's some things that can help him out fundamentally. His eyes, his footwork, coming out of his hips better, and he's doing a great job so far. And it's a learning process for all of us, all our players, not just Chop. He's doing good through, what is it, the 10 days we've been together on the grass for sure.”