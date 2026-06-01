Examining the Big NFL Trades from a Dolphins Lense

It was strictly a coincidence, really, but there was something painful for Miami Dolphins fans about watching the Los Angeles Rams trade for star pass rusher Myles Garrett on Monday, the same day Miami got some cap relief for the release of Bradley Chubb.

While Chubb never quite was in Garrett's stratosphere as a pass rusher — hardly anyone is — he definitely was a star when the Dolphins acquired him in November 2022 for a package that included a first-round pick in the hopes he could help get the Dolphins over the top.

We all know now that the Dolphins never did get over the top with Chubb, never even did as much as win a playoff game, and they wound up simply getting rid of him and eating some cap space in the process.

Garrett being sent to the Rams in exchange for fellow defensive end Jared Verse, who has two Pro Bowl selections in two NFL seasons and was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024, and three draft picks.

In another major trade Monday, the New England Patriots acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles in a long-anticipated deal that saw the Eagles get a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 first-rounder.

THE BROWN EFFECT

In terms of a direct impact, the Brown trade clearly was more significant for the Dolphins because they'll be facing the Patriots twice next season, whereas neither the Browns nor the Rams are on their 2026 schedule.

The addition of Brown filled one of the major holes for the defending AFC champion Patriots and reunites him with his former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

The Dolphins have faced Brown twice during his seven-year NFL career and they held him in check in the rain at Tennessee late in the 2021 season, but couldn't handle him at Philadelphia in a 2023 game.

Brown had 10 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown in that Sunday night game when the Dolphins left with a 31-17 loss.

THE BROWNS BUILD UP THEIR DRAFT SUPPLY

The biggest offshoot with the Garrett trade when it comes to the Dolphins could be what happens in the 2027 draft, if both Miami and Cleveland ending up picks near the top.

The Dolphins are hoping that Malik Willis proves to be the answer at quarterback, but they'll be in the market again if things go south in 2026 and one of the teams with which they might be in competition for one of those top prospects could be the Browns.

The Garrett trade now gives Cleveland two first-round picks next year, giving them some flexibility if they want to move up.

And there's also the Jets, who currently have three first-round picks next year and also could be in the market for a franchise quarterback.

From that standpoint, that wasn't necessarily a desirable Garrett trade for the Dolphins.

WHEN THE DOLPHINS WENT FOR IT

We mentioned the Dolphins making the big move to acquire Chubb in 2022, and we'd put that in our top 10 big-name players they acquired via trade to get them over the top.

Our top 10 list would look something like this:

1. RB Ricky Williams, 2002

2. WR Tyreek Hill, 2022

3. WR Paul Warfield, 1970

4. LB Hugh Green, 1985

5. CB Jalen Ramsey, 2023

6. RB Delvin Williams, 1978

7. LB Junior Seau, 2003

8. QB Daunte Culpepper, 2005

9. LB Bradley Chubb, 2022

10. WR Brandon Marshall, 2010