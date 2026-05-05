Examining the Texas Tech Reunion at Linebacker ... And How Long It Might Last

The Miami Dolphins selected linebacker Jacob Rodriguez out of Texas Tech with pick No. 43 in the 2026 draft, adding more depth to one of the stronger position groups on the defense.

Linebacker was certainly not one of more glaring needs for the Dolphins going into the draft, but Rodriguez was a highly anticipated Day 2 selection.

Rodriguez put together an outstanding 2025 season for the Red Raiders. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the year, unanimous All-American, and finished fifth in voting for the Heisman trophy.

Rodriguez likely fell to the second round due to teams viewing him as undersized for an NFL linebacker with a 6-1, 231-pound frame. While his measurables might have made teams pass on him, Rodriguez’s statistical output at Texas Tech is undeniable, coming off consecutive seasons with over 100 total tackles. Last season he totaled 128 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one sack, and six passes defended.

Rodriguez was also a force in creating turnovers last season with four interceptions and an FBS leading seven forced fumbles. While forcing these turnovers will be more difficult in the NFL, it will add a new element to the Miami defense if Rodriguez’s skill set is developed to a professional level. Nobody on the Dolphins had more than two forced fumbles a season ago.

Currently, Rodriguez’s obstacle in seeing the field for Miami defense is that he will have to compete with a linebacker group consisting of experienced NFL veterans like Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson and Willie Gay Jr.

However, all three of Brooks, Dodson and Gay are set to become free agents after the 2026 season, so there will be an incentive for the Dolphins to establish Rodriguez as a future cornerstone of the defense early in his career.

Fortunately for Rodriguez, he has a prior familiarity with Brooks as both players played their college football at Texas Tech. “Jordyn has given me a lot of words of wisdom as I’ve gone through my years here,” Rodriguez said.

Brooks was so excited after the Rodriguez pick, in fact, that he drove to the team's facility.

Congratulations Jacob! Super excited to have you here in MIA!! Let’s ball out man! From one Red Raider to another …wreck em!! - Jordyn Brooks — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 25, 2026

A prior relationship with one of the leaders on the team will help Rodriguez ingratiate himself with the team during OTAs and training camp.

Brooks is coming off an All-Pro season where he led the league with 183 tackles. He also totaled 13 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Brooks has started in every game for the Dolphins since joining the team in 2024.

With Brooks entering the final year of his contract, decision time is fast approaching for general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan on Brooks’ future in Miami. Sullivan has spoken highly of Brooks since being hired. “He’s a very good player. He’s made of the right kind of stuff. He’s going to be a pillar on the defensive side of the ball for us as we build this thing out,” Sullivan said.

Brooks, who is 28, is in a position to earn a contract extension after earning All-Pro honors last season. Considering the Dolphins are expected to be in a rebuilding year with an emphasis on building the roster around younger players, teams around the league likely have and may continue to inquire about Brooks’ trade availability.

Despite the uncertainty for Brooks' long-term future, he is coming into 2026 as the unquestioned leader on this Miami defense. He will certainly be named a team captain again.

If Rodriguez can tune his skills up to the professional level, fans will be excited to see what he and Brooks can potentially do as a tandem. Both players are elite tacklers with the ability to affect both the opposing run and pass.

The Dolphins linebacker group and Rodriguez’s development will be a story to watch throughout the 2026 regular season.