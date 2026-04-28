Dolphins Post-Draft Projected Starting Lineup on Defense

The Miami Dolphins certainly brought a lot of new faces to their roster in the 2026 NFL draft with their league-high 13 selections, and the entire roster makeover of the offseason suggests there could be a lot of new faces in the starting lineup next season.

Here's a quick look at where the Dolphins stand on offense after the first wave of free agency and the draft selections of edge defenders Trey Moore and Max Llewellyn, linebackers Jacob Rodriguez and Kyle Louis, and DBs Chris Johnson and Michael Taaffe.

Note that this breakdown does not include undrafted rookie free agents, whose signings usually don't become official until the start of rookie minicamp, which this year is scheduled for May 8.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE LINE SITUATION

On the roster (7): Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillips, Alex Huntley, Kenneth Grant, Keith Cooper Jr., Matthew Butler, Zeek Biggers

Projected opening-day starters: Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant

Breakdown: The Dolphins figure to rotate their defensive tackles, but it would be a major surprise if the two starting DTs when they line up with four down linemen weren't Sieler and Grant.

DOLPHINS EDGE SITUATION

On the roster (8): Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, David Ojabo, Derrick McLendon, Cameron Gooden, Seth Coleman, Trey Moore (R), Max Llewellyn (R)

Projected opening-day starters: Chop Robinson, David Ojabo

Breakdown: This looks like a fluid spot where a starting job is up for the taking, if not two. For example, if the Dolphins were to sign A.J. Epenesa, who had a free agent visit recently, he might just become a front-runner to start. Also keep in mind that the Dolphins sometimes will go with three down linemen and three linebackers.

DOLPHINS LINEBACKER SITUATION

On the roster (8): Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, Willie Gay Jr., Ronnie Harrison Jr., K.C. Ossai, Jackson Woodard, Jacob Rodriguez (R), Kyle Louis (R)

Projected opening-day starters: Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, Jacob Rodriguez

Breakdown: While we need to emphasize again that the Dolphins will use multiple formations defensively, we're thinking that more often than not they'll be lining up with those three linebackers on the field at the same time.

DOLPHINS CORNERBACK SITUATION

On the roster (13): Marco Wilson, Storm Duck, JuJu Brents, Ethan Bonner, Isaiah Johnson, Jason Maitre, Ethan Robinson, A.J. Green III, Jason Marshall Jr., Alex Austin, Darrell Baker Jr., Miles Battle, Chris Johnson (R)

Projected opening-day starter(s): Chris Johnson, Storm Duck

Breakdown: We have to think that Johnson is basically a lock to start after being a first-round pick, but the other spot looks wide open and an argument could be made here for Brents or any one of the free acquisitions.

DOLPHINS SAFETY SITUATION

On the roster (6): Omar Brown, Dante Trader Jr., Lonnie Johnson Jr., Zayne Anderson, Jordan Colbert, Michael Taaffe

Projected opening-day starters: Dante Trader Jr., Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Breakdown: If we were to handicap the positions by chance that an opening-day starter isn't yet on the roster, this would be at the very top. In fact, it wouldn't surprise us if both of the starters were players currently not with the Dolphins. That's how much uncertainty there is. And while it would make for a great story for Taaffe to start as a rookie right away, we saw the growing pains that Trader experienced as a rookie fifth-round pick last season and also have a hard time envisioning the Dolphins going with such little experience with a tandem of Trader and Taaffe.