Former Dolphins Receiver Tyreek Hill Shares an Update on His Recovery

Tyreek Hill is back.

Running and working out in preparation for what he hopes to be the continuation of his NFL career, that is.

The former Miami Dolphins wide receiver released a video this week chronicling his return from a gruesome injury that knocked him out for the majority of the 2025 NFL season. The video provided some insight into Hill’s recovery and some of the terrifying details that surrounded the injury.

Free agent WR Tyreek Hill says he still has "no power" in his left leg, 10 months after his gruesome injury.



"So it's about 10 months after doing two surgeries. My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg, so I'm trying to regain all the power back in… pic.twitter.com/bPul05PrPG — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) July 23, 2026

The Big Reveal

The biggest thing that Hill revealed during his video which was posted on his personal YouTube page was that he was told his future was uncertain regarding his NFL career. That part seemed obvious with an injury that included a dislocated knee and multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL.

The doctors, according to Hill, painted a bleak picture as to what his day-to-day life could look like thanks to this injury.

Hill stated the doctors told him he may not be able to walk again. Hill is now 10 months and two surgeries removed from the injury, but was able to do some light running and workouts as he continues to rehab.

No Power?

The other reveal that was that after multiple surgeries and intense rehab, Hill stated he has no power in his left leg at this time.

“I have no power in my left leg at all, so I’m trying to regain the power in my left leg, but it’s one day at a time,” Hill said.

If Hill regains the power in his left leg and is able to play at some point in the near future, surely some team will take a chance on him.

Dolphins Will Miss Hill

On the field, Hill is one the most dynamic players to ever play wide receiver. At the peak of his powers, he was arguably the fastest player in the NFL. His speed was a key in a Kansas City Chiefs offense that took the league by storm as Hill, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes all reached the mountain top of the NFL together.

Following the 2021 season, Hill was traded to the Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks. Hill was given a hefty contract extension worth $120 million, as he was seen as a piece to help Tua Tagovailoa reach the next level as an NFL quarterback.

The speed of Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who the Dolphins drafted one year before acquiring Hill, gave the Dolphins a dynamic one-two punch at receiver.

There were some high moments with this duo. Hill eclipsed 1,700 yards in each of his first two seasons in Miami and was selected by South Florida media as team MVP in both 2022 and 2023.

He fell just short of 1,000 yards in his third season in Miami before missing all but four games in 2025.

Even with a potential decline accounted for, Hill was still a piece that opposing defenses had to account for. His speed and athleticism were things that kept the opposition awake at night, because he had the ability to take the top off of the defense on any given play.

Does a Reunion Make Sense?

With Hill still rehabbing an injury, in the event he is cleared to return to play, could the Dolphins be a team in the mix for his services?

That seems borderline inconceivable. Part of the reason the Dolphins released him is a desire to get younger and more affordable. It’s hard to envision the Dolphins trading away Jaylen Waddle as opposed to extending him, and then re-signing his former running mate just a few months after releasing him.

The Dolphins used three draft choices at receiver this offseason as they rebuild that room around Malik Willis.

Furthermore, some of Hill’s off-the-field transgressions and episodes make him less of a culture fit than he would be in a normal setting. The Dolphins are trying to rebuild and start fresh. Going back to a player they released would get in the way of resetting the culture and getting reps for their young players.

Perhaps they could look at something closer to the end of training camp for someone like free agent tight end Darren Waller, who spent time in Miami last season. If the Dolphins feel like they need a little more juice on offense around Willis, that is a more likely road they’d be willing to travel down than taking a chance on someone like Hill.

From Hill’s perspective, he likely wants a chance to sign with a team who can compete for a Super Bowl. As the Dolphins are in the first year of their rebuild, he does not fit their timeline.

That's assuming he can play in 2026 at all. And his latest update has made clear it's less than certain it will happen.