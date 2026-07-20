What to Make of the Dolphins' Madden 27 Ratings

Madden 27 is the latest iteration of the long-running series developed by EA Sports, featuring new game play changes, enhancements to graphics, and updates to the ratings of the current NFL players and teams.

That latter change is always a talking point to see where the 32 teams stand, and the Miami Dolphins saw a drastic decline in their overall rating, or OVR. Some of their highest-rated players in Madden 26 are no longer on the team, and a lot of the newcomers are rated drastically lower than the players they're replacing.

It's worth noting that EA will regularly change the ratings of players and teams during the season, based on standout performances by specific players or units. But as far as when you buy the game for the first time, it's not looking too good for the Dolphins.

Miami In Not-So-Great Company

A player's OVR, numbered from 0-99, is based on a weighted average of the player's attributes, including speed, strength, agility, stamina, and position-based attributes like carrying, throw accuracy, and more. A team's OVR is the weighted average of the top starters at each position.

Miami's OVR is a 79 in Madden 27. That's the same OVR as Washington, and there are only five teams with a lower OVR — the New York Giants (78), New Orleans (77), Las Vegas (76), Tennessee (75), and the New York Jets (74).

In contrast, Denver has the highest OVR at 91. Philadelphia is right behind with a 90, and the defending Super Bowl champions, Seattle, have an 85. In the AFC East, Buffalo has an 88, and New England has an 86.

These Madden ratings actually are more favorable to the Dolphins than a lot of national media roster rankings we've seen in recent weeks, where Miami invariably comes in among the bottom three, often dead last.

Achane Doing The Heavy Lifting

How badly did Miami fall? In Madden 26, they had an 83 OVR. A big reason is that three of their highest-rated players — Tyreek Hill (92), Minkah Fitzpatrick (89), and Jaylen Waddle (86) — are gone.

Their highest-rated player in Madden 27 is De'Von Achane with an 87 OVR — tied for the 11th-highest OVR for running backs with Travis Etienne Jr. Achane is lower than Kyren Williams (89), Kenneth Walker III (90), and Josh Jacobs (91).

The QB position also got worse ratings-wise, as Malik Willis (71) has a lower rating than Tua Tagovailoa (74). Willis is 37th overall for quarterbacks in Madden 27, tied with Jameis Winston and J.J. McCarthy. Three quarterbacks have a 72 OVR: Michael Penix Jr, Marcus Mariota, and Justin Fields.

There's Some Good To Be Found

As far as which player on Miami is the highest-ranked for their specific position, look no further than Aaron Brewer. With an 85 OVR, he's tied for the fifth-best center in Madden 27 with Zach Frazier. They're both behind Elgton Jenkins (86), Tyler Linderbaum (87), Erik McCoy (88), and Creed Humphrey (95). Brewer has come a long way since his 54 OVR in Madden 21.

There aren't many positives to take away from the WR corps. Miami's highest-rated receivers are Tutu Atwell (75), Jalen Tolbert (74), and Malik Washington (73). This means that Atwell, Miami's top-rated receiver, is in an eight-way tie for 82nd place in the game.

On defense, Zach Sieler and Jordyn Brooks lead the way for the Dolphins with an 83 and 82 OVR. To round out the list of players with an 80 OVR or higher for Miami, Patrick Paul has an 80 on the dot. Their lowest-rated player currently on the roster is Cam Miller with a 60, though the ratings for Miami's rookies are to be determined.