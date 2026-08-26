Why JuJu Brents Might Be the Biggest X-Factor for the Dolphins Defense

The secondary for the Miami Dolphins got much-needed help with the return of cornerback Juju Brents at practice this week.

Originally selected by Indianapolis in the 2023 Draft, the 26-year-old was waived by the Colts during the 2025 preseason, then claimed off waivers by Miami a day later. He showed flashes of greatness against tough competition, which paves the way for what could be his most impactful season in the NFL.

Both Brents and head coach Jeff Hafley shared optimism about his skill set and what having him on the field means for the secondary, but there's a very obvious concern with Brents, being his staggering, well-documented list of injuries in his young football career.

If he can overcome those, he could team with first-round pick Chris Johnson to give the Dolphins a high-end cornerback tandem for 2026 and maybe beyond. That would be a great starting point for putting together a top defensive unit.

Happy To Be Back

Hafley said he was excited he is to have Brents back on the field for the Dolphins. He might be new here, but he's well-versed in what makes the cornerback special when he's healthy.

"Throughout his career, he's dealt with injuries, so we need to see him play consistently and be available," Hafley said. "If you just look at him as a corner, he's got incredible size and length for that position. And you combine his size and his length with his foot speed and the ability to transition, and he's a physical guy who will tackle; he looks the part, right? And I've seen flashes of it."

As Hafley noted, size and length stand out for Brents, at 6-3 and weighing 203 pounds. He's tied as the tallest cornerback Miami has to offer alongside Miles Battle, a former member of Kansas City and New England who signed with the Dolphins in February.

Last season, Brents had performances that showcased his foot speed and physicality, as Hafley mentioned. The best example might be Miami's win over Buffalo, where he was tasked with covering Keon Coleman and largely succeeded, recording five solo tackles, a pass deflection, and a fumble recovery.

Working Well In The System

The transition to Hafley's defense appears to be going well for Brents, who has confidence in the unit as a whole and in where this group is at during this part of the preseason.

"I like our style of play," Brents said. "There are little things we've got to clean up on, like our technique. Our communication could be a little bit better, but the style of play has been there. Everybody is dealing with something. So just being able to come out here consistently and keep straining, I think that was a good thing. Now we just got to be able to pick up on the details and be consistent."

Miami's inexperienced secondary has not performed well in the preseason against Washington and the New York Giants. They've given up 417 passing yards and allowed Jameis Winston to tear through the unit for 150 yards in the first half.

The secondary is still a work in progress, most recently claiming Jai'Onte' McMillan off waivers from Indianapolis on August 22 and waiving Ahmari Harvey two days later. Brents and Jason Marshall Jr are the listed starters at cornerback in the initial depth chart, with Chris Johnson slotted in the nickel.

Brents is excited to be working with Miami's 27th-overall pick of this year's draft. Johnson has developed well in his first offseason and is ready for his role as an immediate starter, which has Brents excited because of his maturity at a young age.

"I think we complement each other really well," Brents said. "He's a little bit more of a compact type of defender, and I'm a longer guy. But I had some of those same tangibles. He just comes out and competes every single day. It ain't going to always be pretty. He's a competitor. I think he does do a good job of just being keen on his details, like using the right techniques at the right time."

Will Injuries Hold Him Back?

There's no getting around the biggest issue Brents has dealt with his whole career: injuries. Despite being in the NFL for three years, Brents already has stockpiled a list of serious injuries that rival veterans of the game.

In 2023, he had to deal with a pre-draft wrist injury that required surgery, a hamstring injury during training camp, and a quadriceps injury that sidelined him for six games.

In 2024, Brents suffered a broken nose during the preseason, a torn meniscus and MCL in Week One, which kept him off the field for most of the season, and a groin injury in the season finale.

In 2025, a hamstring injury bothered him during the summer leading up to the season, and then against Washington in Week 11, he injured his right foot, requiring surgery that ended his season.

"I think when I had injuries in the past, I would try to rush myself to get back too fast," Brents said. "Obviously, you want to get back at the right time, so it's a fine balance with that, right? You want to come back smartly and as soon as possible, but just listen to the trainers. So it's been good out here."

A major goal for Brents this season is to go a full season without suffering a major injury for the first time in his career. It could have major positive ramifications for not only Brents but the Dolphins defense as a whole.