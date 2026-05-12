The Miami Dolphins left the 2026 NFL draft armed 13 new players before adding an additional dozen who went unselected, and the focus has been on those players the past few weeks.

Before then, though, they signed almost as many veteran free agents — though outside of Malik Willis, those players almost have become afterthoughts at this point.

But they shouldn't be.

Such examples would include Tutu Atwell, Jalen Tolbert and Ronnie Harrison Jr. The Dolphins haven’t forgotten about them and fans shouldn’t either.

Tutu Atwell

The Miami native returns to his hometown after spending the last five seasons operating a unique role for the Los Angeles Rams. His job essentially boiled down to knowing the playbook, being able to operate any receiver position, being a veteran presence in the locker room, and a speed threat on the field.

Atwell did not see a whole lot of targets in Los Angeles and thus, his production was abysmal. However, you don't hand out $10 million for no reason. The Rams paid Atwell because he did his job well, and the way the Dolphins approached the draft indicates Atwell will have a similar job in Miami.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs for a touchdown on an 88 yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Looking at the three wide receivers the Dolphins drafted, there isn't a pure speed threat among them. While Dolphins fans are focusing on the prospects of Caleb Douglass, Chris Bell, and Kevin Coleman Jr., it's the name that wasn't picked that indicates the Dolphins have plans for Atwell.

The Dolphins made two receiver selections in the third round. Brenen Thompson went to the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round. Thompson isn't the most polished receiver, but he runs a 4.29 40. If the Dolphins wanted speed, Thompson was right there. They chose to select different talents for a reason, and the best way to get those types of players open is with a speed threat that stretches the field, a threat like Atwell.

Jalen Tolbert

Tolbert, another veteran receiver on a one-year deal, comes over from the Dallas Cowboys, where he operated as a rotational wide receiver for four seasons. One of Tolbert's unique traits is that he never gives up on a play and is always ready to come back towards the football. With a quarterback that has the skill set of Malik Willis, their big plays come from outside the pocket.

The ability to extend plays before capitalizing on a defensive secondary that was forced to cover for a second too long can often be the difference in winning and losing ball games. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are the perfect example.

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (1) looks on prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Unlike some of these other picks, Tolbert is a refined player who understands the details of the game. While the rookie pass catchers may learn quickly, Tolbert's quarterback friendliness, especially in the red zone, makes him a prime candidate to be a starter in 2026.

The Dolphins had the 12th overall pick after trading down one spot. They could've added a variety of ready-now talents, including Biletnikoff winner Makai Lemon, and they didn't.

Ronnie Harrison Jr.

The veteran defender is entering his ninth NFL season and was signed as a linebacker after previously playing safety. His skill set is similar in a way to that of rookie fourth-round pick Kyle Louis, who has been pegged by some analysts as one of the steals of the draft.The Dolphins did add the most versatile linebacker in Jacob Rodriguez before also adding Kyle Louis in the fourth round, but despite those picks Harrison likely remains the backup to Tyrel Dodson Considering his frame and ability to take on blocks, Harrison should feature heavily in the Dolphins' run defense.

But there still should be a role for Harrison, even if Louis proves able to make an immediate contribution as a rookie because of the flexibility he could give Jeff Hafley with his defense.

Jeff Hafley is a linebacker whisperer, as made evident by Edgerrin Cooper, Quay Walker, and Isaiah McDuffie. His defense is predicated on his defensive line shooting the gap of the offensive lane, allowing his linebackers to play more instinctually.