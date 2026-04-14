How Atwell Should Help Willis and Dolphins Offense Beyond His Speed

In one of the more underrated signings of the 2026 free agency cycle, the Miami Dolphins brought native Tutu Atwell home after Atwell spent his first five seasons in the league with the Los Angeles Rams.

Atwell, one of the more trusted veterans for Sean McVay, did not ever receive the opportunities needed to make a splash on the stat sheet. In those five seasons, Atwell recorded 105 receptions, 1,535 yards, and five touchdowns.

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That would be great if it were the stat line for one season, but after five, those numbers are underwhelming. Yet, the Rams paid Atwell $10 million last season alone. The reason they did that is the exact reason Atwell could help new Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis reach his potential.

Atwell's Impact on the Receiver Room

Atwell is the definition of a consummate professional. He always does the right thing, he's a team player, and he understands complex offenses. Atwell would often join Matthew Stafford in meetings before the day started in order to be a better operator of the McVay offense.

It is those efforts that made the Rams pay him as much as they did. Atwell could play every single receiver position within the offense. Despite that, Matthew Stafford wouldn't throw the ball his way. Atwell's height played a factor, but in the McVay offense, the WR3 is often a fourth or fifth read as the tight end or running back would be the direction Stafford would go if Puka Nacua and Davante Adams were not open.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs for a touchdown on an 88 yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Part of that was by design, part of a lack of targets was simply that Stafford could diagnose opportunities before the snap, making throws before Atwell could get open.

And yet, Atwell never complained; he never made comments to the media, and it didn't affect his day-to-day actions. Even when the Rams made Atwell inactive for multiple playoff games, due to his inability to play special teams, Atwell didn't make a sound.

His maturity in a room full of players who are trying to figure out their roles this season will be one that brings consistency to the unit. That consistency leads to confidence, and confident receivers turn into playmakers, especially in the offensive system the Dolphins are set to run.

Atwell Understands Slowik's Offense

Dolphins offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik runs a Kyle Shanahan-style scheme. The McVay system is essentially the cousin (who is more like a sibling) of the Shanahan offense. Atwell knows the receiver route patterns and the why behind them. Thus, he understands what his opportunities will be against various coverages displayed in front of him, and he will know at what points his game-changing speed will be best utilized.

On top of that, Atwell will be able to get others caught up to speed, especially a rookie if the Dolphins draft one. Players like Atwell set the standard for the future. That's the reason why the Rams have had players like Nacua and Cooper Kupp come in as non-first-round draft picks and play at league-leading levels.

Aug 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Dolphins have a lot of draft picks and there's a strong likelihood they use some on pass catchers. Atwell's knowledge will ensure a smoother overall operation, as he can share his knowledge via a player's perspective.

But don't count him out as a playmaker. When Nacua and Cooper Kupp went down with injuries in 2024, Atwell was the Rams' No. 1 target by a mile. There's no established receiver threat yet for the Dolphins. Atwell could finally get the targets needed to prove he's more than a decoy, and Slowik knows how to scheme open receivers for a newer quarterback.

How All of This Will Impact Willis' Success

Malik Willis' career has done a full 180. From a failed project in Tennessee to a rising threat in Green Bay, it feels like Willis finally has the confidence to be the passer that the NFL desires, with the intrepidity to run all over defenses.

Willis is also entering a new (albeit similar) system with the expectation that he will be the starter come week one. In order for that vision to come to life, Willis needs to be confident in the system, its operation, and his ability to make things happen if the play breaks down.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Atwell knows the system and could be a safety valve for Willis, on top of being a serious deep ball threat that forces defenses to cover the deep third of the field. As a result, everything underneath is subjected to one-on-one matchups. Players like De'Von Achane , Jalen Tolbert, and others will be able to use their speed in a way that mimics the space associated with the early years of Mike McDaniel. The same space Adams and Nacua used to lead the league in touchdown receptions and receiving yards, respectively.

This is where the magic of Atwell could take Willis' game to the next level. Atwell's job with Los Angeles was to stretch the field both vertically and horizontally, allowing other pass catchers to find space underneath, especially in zone coverage.

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) high-fives fans after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Schematically, emotionally, physically. Atwell checks all the boxes. He gives the space for others to be great. He should help Willis with the nuances of the Slowik offense. If Willis is to show in 2026 he can be the future, Atwell very well could end up playing a big role in that.