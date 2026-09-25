Further Proof Miami Dolphins QB Malik Willis Remains a Work in Progress

While some fans have been quick to make a final judgment on quarterback Malik Willis, the reality is he'll make only his third start for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and that will be his ninth career start overall.

While he's been in the NFL for four-plus seasons, Willis is still a rookie in terms of starting experience and he's very obviously not a finished product.

Every game brings new, and valuable, experience for Willis.

And so does every snap.

WHY WILLIS FINISHED THE 49ERS GAME

That last statement is why Willis still was in the game when the Dolphins took possession of the ball with 4:03 left against the San Francisco 49ers with the outcome long ago decided with Miami trailing 35-6.

After handing off twice to Ollie Gordon II, Willis then unleashed his 77-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Miller on the Dolphins' final offensive play of the game.

While the touchdown did provide a rare highlight for Miami in this game, it's not why Willis still was in the game at that time.

It's all about gaining more experience, Jeff Hafley said Friday, and it's where Willis is different than somebody like Jordyn Brooks, who was taken out on defense in the final minutes.

"It's, who is it? Do they need work? Do they need more experience? Right?" Hafley said. "And Jordyn Brooks has played a lot of football. I made the decision to take him out of the game at that point to protect him and get another guy working experience. We felt it was best for Malik to continue to get the experience, to continue to grow and get the reps. Could that change down the road? Certainly. But I think it's all based on the individual player."

After what we saw happen with Bradley Chubb at the end of a blowout loss at Baltimore in Week 17 in the 2023 season when he tore an ACL when he had no reason being on the field, we certainly never would have an issue with pulling key players out in the fourth quarter of a game there's no chance of winning.

For the Dolphins right now, that means no De'Von Achane, no Aaron Brewer, no Zach Sieler, no Jordyn Brooks.

WILLIS WORKING HIS WAY

Malik Willis is an undisputed starter and key contributor on the same level as the four aforementioned players, but he's also not nearly as established as any of them.

And, at the rist of repeating ourselves, Willis establishing himself as a bona fide franchise-type quarterback is one of the biggest goals for the Dolphins this season.

And, yes, at this time, that might take precedence over being ultra careful not to expose him to unnecessary risk.

Playing quarterback does present natural risk, but you also can't compete players under wraps all the time. The perfect balance here is keeping Willis in the game to get the extra reps, but not exposing him for no reason by having him, say, run an option play or a QB keeper down multiple scores while running out the clock.

For Hafley and the Dolphins, a big measure of progress in 2026 will be when it will become obvious to everyone that Willis needs to be pulled once a game is out of reach.

We're just not there yet.