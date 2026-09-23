Ten Key Dolphins Numbers Through Week 2 That Tell the Story

There are many ways to break down the Miami Dolphins' disappointing (though not entirely surprising) 0-2 start, and one of the best ones is to look at some of the numbers that really tell the story.

THE NUMBERS THAT STAND OUT THROUGH TWO WEEKS FOR THE MIAMI DOLPHINS

5 — The first-half possessions for the Dolphins' first two opponents, but more importantly the number of scores on those drives. Before the 49ers scored two touchdowns on their first two first-half drives, the Raiders had two touchdowns and a field goals on their three possessions in the first half of Week 1. It's why the Dolphins holding the Raiders and 49ers scoreless in the fourth quarter of each game made no difference.

0 — This is the number of quarters out of the eight the Dolphins have played so far that have ended without the Dolphins trailing. Furthermore, the Dolphins haven't had the lead once this season.

9 — How often Malik Willis has been sacked over the first two games, the highest total of sacks allowed through two games since that 2019 season when the number was 10, including seven against the New England Patriots in Week 2. The Dolphins have allowed four and five sacks in the first two games, the first time they've had back-to-back games with at least four allowed since the final two weeks of the 2024 season when Tyler Huntley was the QB in place of an injured Tua Tagovailoa.

33 — This is the number of years since the last time the Dolphins had failed to register a sack in each of the first two games.

1 — Maybe a better illustration of the pass-rushing issues is this one about the combined number of sacks, hurries or QB knockdowns among all the Dolphins edge defenders through two games, according to Pro Football Reference. The only edge defender to get on this stat was Chop Robinson with his hurry against the Raiders in Week 1.

38.5 — That's the percentage per drop-backs that Malik Willis is getting pressure, per Pro Football Reference's advanced stats. That's the second-highest figure in the NFL, behind only Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers and his 41.3 percent.

543 — That's the total yardage for the Dolphins offense in the first two games, spread with 259 yards against the Raiders and 284 yards against the 49ers. It's the first two games the Dolphins have failed to reach 300 yards in either of their first two games since 2021 when they gained 256 and 216 yards in going 1-1 against the Patriots and Bills.

2 — Not quite sure what to make of this one, but it's probably not a good sign that kicker Riley Patterson and long-snapper Tucker Addington being tied for the team lead with their two special teams tackles. And this is where we point out one of the other three special teams tackles through two games was made by punter Bradley Pinion.

78.8 — That's the completion percentage the Dolphins have allowed through the first two games. This comes after the Dolphins allowed 72 percent in 2025, which was the highest figure in the NFL and the highest total in the league since 2018 (Tampa Bay, 72.5). The NFL record (a dubious one for sure) is 72.7 from the Detroit Lions in 2016.

3.55 — That's De'Von Achane's rushing average through two games, which is noteworthy because it's more than 2 full yards below the career average (5.6) he brought into the 2026 season.