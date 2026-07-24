Ranking the Most Important Dolphins, No. 2: Just How Indispensable Is Achane?

The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.

The Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.

As life goes in the NFL, not every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

This is part of a series that will run in the lead-up to start of training camp.

NUMBER 2: RB DE'VON ACHANE

How he joined the Dolphins

The Dolphins selected Achane in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. He was taken with the 84th overall pick, the 21st in the round.

Contract status

Achane signed this offseason a four-year contract extension through the 2030 season. The extension, which takes effect next year, reportedly was worth $64 million, including $27.4 million guaranteed. Achane's cap number for 2026 remains a very low $3.2 million before jumping to $13.8 million next year. Achane's salary stops being guaranteed in 2028, which makes it a cut-off point if the Dolphins did want to move on from him.

His 2025 season

While Achane didn't earn All-Pro accolades like Jordyn Brooks or Aaron Brewer, he was the choice from the South Florida media as the Dolphins MVP after a spectacular third NFL season. Achane wound up fifth in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,350 and eighth in yards from scrimmage with 1,838 yards. Achane also led the Dolphins in receptions with 67 and totaled 12 touchdowns. The 1,838 yards represented the second-highest total in franchise history behind only Ricky Williams' 2,216 yards in 2002. The rushing total was the third-best, behind Williams' 1,853 in 2002 and 1,372 in 2003.

His projected role

With all the big names gone from the offense — such as Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Darren Waller — Achane remains as the one legitimate threat for the Dolphins. That he'll be the focal point of the offense won't be anything new because it's been that way since early in the 2024 season, but defenses now don't have to worry as much about protecting the deep part of the field and that won't make things any easier for him. Despite his immense talent, it's going to be a pretty big task for Achane just to come close to matching what he did last year with a lesser supporting cast at the skill positions, though the hope is that the offensive line really improves and makes things easier for everyone. But the bottom line is that the offense likely will rely a bunch on Achane, and his production could go a long way toward determining what kind of success that unit winds up having.

THE PREVIOUS PLAYERS ON THE COUNTDOWN

90. G James Ester

89. T Kevin Cline

88. QB Mark Gronowski

87. DT Keith Cooper Jr.

86. EDGE Seth Coleman

85. RB Anthony Hankerson

84. WR Donaven McCulley

83. FB D.J. Herman

82. C Jim Bonitas

81. LS Tucker Addington

80. DT Alex Huntley

79. T Marques Cox

78. EDGE Rodney McGraw

77. TE Cole Turner

76. DT Khalil Saunders

75. CB Miles Battle

74. S Major Burns

73. RB Carlos Washington Jr.

72. EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

71. WR A.J. Henning

70. RB Donovan Edwards

69. DB Omar Brown

68. EDGE Cameron Goode

67. WR Jalen Reagor

66. EDGE Max Llewellyn

65. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

64. CB Ethan Robinson

63. G/T Josh Priebe

62. DT Rene Konga

61. WR Tahj Washington

60. QB Cam Miller

59. CB A.J. Green III

58. EDGE Mason Reiger

57. CB Alex Austin

56. P Bradley Pinion

55. LB Jackson Woodard

54. K Zane Gonzalez

53. S Louis Moore

52. DT Matthew Butler

51. CB Marco Wilson

50. CB Darrell Baker Jr.

49. LB Ronnie Harrison Jr.

48. T Charlie Heck

47. WR Chris Bell

46. CB Storm Duck

45. WR Theo Wease Jr.

44. TE Seydou Traore

43. G DJ Campbell

42. G/C Andrew Meyer

41. K Riley Patterson

40. S Michael Taaffe

39. CB Ethan Bonner

38. TE Ben Sims

37. EDGE David Ojabo

36. S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

35. Zayne Anderson

34. EDGE Josh Uche

33. WR Jalen Tolbert

32. EDGE/LB Trey Moore

31. LB Willie Gay Jr.

30. RB Jaylen Wright

29. WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

28. G Jonah Savaiinaea

27. DT Zeek Biggers

26. LB Kyle Louis

25. RB Ollie Gordon II

24. WR Tutu Atwell

23. G/T Jamaree Salyer

22. WR Malik Washington

21. DT Jordan Phillips

20. WR Caleb Douglas

19. LB Jacob Rodriguez

18. CB Jason Marshall Jr.

17. S Dante Trader Jr.

16. TE Will Kacmarek

15. QB Quinn Ewers

14. LB Tyrel Dodson

13. T Austin Jackson

12. CB JuJu Brents

11. TE Greg Dulcich

10. DT Zach Sieler

9. T Patrick Paul

8. DT Kenneth Grant

7. LB Jordyn Brooks

6. C Aaron Brewer

5. CB Chris Johnson

4. EDGE Chop Robinson

3. OL Kadyn Proctor