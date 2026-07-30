How Brewer Is Embracing His Leadership Role and Still Looking for "More"

Aaron Brewer already had said during the offseason program that his 2025 All-Pro season was nice but he was looking for more, and now the Miami Dolphins center has doubled down.

Oh, Brewer still wants more after being named a second-team All-Pro and is going to keep pushing. But not just himself, his teammates as well, including the team's prized first-round pick Kadyn Proctor.

Brewer will be lining up next to Proctor as he begins his NFL career as a left guard, and the 12th overall selection in the 2026 draft hardly could do better for an example to follow.

"KP, he already, like he’s got a lot of good qualities already," Brewer said after practice Thursday. "He’s big, he's fast and he's aggressive. As an offensive lineman, that's what you want out of him. And so with him, I'm just trying to keep pushing him and just allow him to know like it's more and just have him, like not competing with what he see every day out here. Like it's more to the league, it’s 32 teams and there's plenty of great defensive linemen out there.

"So I want him to be prepared for when he's going against the bottom of the bottle and the best of the best. I want him to be the best player he can be. I want him to be the No. 1 guard in the league. And so that's my goal. That's my attitude with him every day."

BREWER EXPLAINS GROUP PHOTO

Brewer very clearly cares about his younger teammates on the offensive line, whether it be Proctor, second-year guard Jonah Savaiinaea or third-year tackle Patrick Paul.

It's one reason he made it a point to have them in the conference room when he officially signed his contract extension in the offseason.

"In my position, I can't do nothing alone," Brewer said. "It was a collective effort and also, they're young right now and just have them there to see the whole process and just keep them by my side, like they're my brothers right now. Right now and forever on. So I just felt it was special to have them there with me."

It was just one example of the kind of leadership the Dolphins value in Brewer — along with his obvious ability.

That combination is what prompted the team to make sure to give him that contract extension two years after they signed him as an unrestricted free agent from the Tennessee Titans and six years after Brewer entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie.

"It’s a blessing, man," Brewer said. "Like just coming from where I came from, always in my head personally, like probably not the outside world, but I knew just where I was going to end up. This was always part of the plan so I'm just thankful. I thank God that I made it here and I just stayed the course, stuck to the plan."

THE YOUNG LINE WITH POTENTIAL

Interestingly, Brewer finds himself as the only projected starter on the offensive line who didn't enter the NFL as a first- or second-round pick, the first group consisting of Proctor and Austin Jackson and the second of Paul and Savaiinaea.

So there is potential on the line, and now it's a matter of the group developing some cohesiveness, living up to their draft status and, yes, staying healthy.

And Brewer will be in the middle of it all — literally and figuratively.

"Just trying to get everyone on the same path, like the same mentality I have, like just that same like aggressiveness," Brewer said. "Just everything intentional, taking every play one play at a time. We're not worried about the game. You can only control one play. You're going to be where your feet at. And so trying to maximize each rep individually in itself, not worrying about the next play, not worrying about the last play, like making the best of each play while we're out there."

For Brewer, being entrusted with that responsibility and the extension after new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan had named him as one of the team's pillars was the perfect reward for doing his job well and the right way for the Dolphins the past two seasons.

"I'm thankful, man," Brewer said. "It's a blessing and I'm just grateful that (Sullivan) believed in me on that level. Like that's the role I wanted to be in. That's the role I own. And so for him to believe me, to be in that same role, like it's an honor."

Not that Brewer is satisfied, though.

He said more than once during his media session Thursday he was looking for "more."

And what does that mean for him?

"To be better than I was last year," he said. "There’s always room to growth. I wasn't perfect. Ain't no such thing as perfect, but I'm chasing perfection. And so that's all I got to do. I try to be the No. 1 center in the league. We got to try to be the No. 1 rushing offense in the league. No. 1 passing offense. No. 1 offense as a whole. I'm trying to go first-team All-Pro. I want everybody else to go first-team All-Pro. Pro Bowl, Protector of the Year. Like those are the top of the top and so that's what we're striving for."