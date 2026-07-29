Breaking Down the Clear Message Behind the Contract Extensions

A message has been sent to the Miami Dolphins' locker room. Thanks to key extensions to some of the top talent on the roster, that message is just what the team needs: positivity.

For the players, seeing Jeff Hafley, Jon-Eric Sullivan and the front office keep players like De'Von Achane, Jordyn Brooks and Aaron Brewer in Miami is giving the group credibility.

At the same time, the front office has made it known what it takes to receive that coveted extension. It paints a positive picture of what the culture in the locker room looks like.

A Foundation For The Future

Malik Willis praised the extensions as proof that the team is not entering a rebuild. Instead of just looking to next year, the Dolphins are locking up players that they can count on for years to come, building on what they have now.

"It's great to have them secure here," said Willis. "I think that lit a fire in the locker room as far as it not being a rebuild, as they say, and more or less putting people in position to lead your franchise to a newer place, build from where we're at instead of a rebuild, and I think that's awesome."

Brooks, one of Miami's key signings, shares a similar mindset. There's still work to be done for him with the Dolphins, which feels like a mindset that players wouldn't have if they felt they were entering a rebuild year.

"Jon-Eric coming in, being a man of his word, getting business handled – for me, I'm grateful to have the opportunity to be here still," said Brooks. "I feel like it's unfinished business here in Miami for me personally, and so I'm excited for the opportunity to continue my career here."

Getting The Players To Buy In

For whoever wants to be the next player to receive an extension, Hafley is trying to prove that being the leader he wants you to be will earn long-term deals. Being one of those leaders, according to Brooks, is a major factor in getting as many players on the roster to buy into the team as a whole.

"The truth is, when you've got so many guys on one team – let's just say it's 100 people – 100 people being bought in is not realistic," said Brooks. "But I think if you can have the majority bought in, that's what's going to help us to get over that hump. And I think the way that we do that is having our leaders at each position leading on and off the field. Who you are outside of the building ties into who you are on the field."

Aside from just being a leader, Hafley has also made it clear how else players can earn long-term extensions. Having the talent is an obvious way, but proving to be a good teammate and smart person is just as important.

"The first thing is production," said Hafley. "If you're here and you do a good job on the field. The second thing is if you do things the right way, you're a good teammate, you're a good person, you make good decisions on and off the field; then you'll be rewarded. And I think that's a very clear, very good message to send the younger players on this team."