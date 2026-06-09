How Brewer Keeps Doing His Part While Waiting Out a Complicated Contract Situation

Aaron Brewer is playing for a new contract, but he's acting like he's already got one.

The "veteran outperforming his previous deal in a contract year" scenario rarely comes and goes without a few bruised feelings, but thus far Brewer is showing up and putting his sole focus on bruising the competition.

No public leverage games, riding a bicycle in the shade on the sidelines while his teammates practice in the sun, or, worst of all, agent tweets. Instead, Brewer has let the work do the negotiating. Coming off a second-team All-Pro season and waiting on a new deal, the Dolphins center was asked how he balances the contract noise with the demands of an increased leadership role under a new regime.

His answer was almost aggressively boring, in the best way. Just like an offensive lineman on Sundays, much of the time, no news is the best news.

"I know one way to go about things, and that's work and keep my head down," Brewer said. "I hope to be here for the long run, so I'm trying to pour everything in me into everyone around me."

On where the talks actually stand? Brewer wasn't biting.

"I have no clue. I'm letting my agent and the team handle that."

That's about as point blank as it comes in June. Whether the civility and cooler head approach continues into the preseason without a new deal is what most will be watching for.

The Clean Slate Manifesto

Brewer was a known quality lineman before arriving in Miami, but his elite-level play in 2025 has many wondering what the ceiling could be for a player who only switched to center a handful of seasons ago.

Rather than bask in the accolades, Brewer pulled out a checklist of how he plans to improve on his elite play thus far in the "305."

"I was second-team All-Pro last year, but this year I want to be first-team All-Pro," Brewer said. "I wasn't a Pro Bowler last year, I want to be a Pro Bowler this year. Nominee for Protector of the Year; I want to be the Protector of the Year."

Brewer also put in a line that should both make the front office feel good about where things stand and motivated to make a deal.

"I'm not Aaron Brewer from last year. I'm the Aaron Brewer that's going to put on tape this year."

Brewer is clearly of the "bet on yourself and double down" line of thinking. Which leads one to believe if he doesn't get a new deal, soon the messaging to Jon-Eric Sullivan could be yesterday's price is not today's price.

Wait and see and pay more later, or sign Brewer now and lock in a rising stock at a price fair for all? That's likely the pull-and-tug happening in the Fins front office's minds these days.

Show Brew the Money

The context behind why Brewer is keeping his head down is multifaceted. His contract was restructured this offseason, converting base salary into a signing bonus to lower his cap number, which is a routine accounting tactic that helps the team's books but doesn't hand him the long-term security he's after.

Translation: He scratched the Fins' back as the new regime tried to get out of the record-breaking dead cap hole created by releasing Tua Tagovailoa and others; now it's their turn to scratch his.

Brewer's $7 million average annual value ranks just 10th among NFL centers, according to OverTheCap.com and his $13.1 million in total guarantees ranks 11th at the position. For a second-team All-Pro, that's bargain basement stuff that normally could lead to a justifiably frustrated player.

Recent market movement in his position has made Brewer's deal look worse. The Raiders handed Tyler Linderbaum a $27 million annual average as an unrestricted free agent with a staggering $81 million guaranteed, a number that reset the ceiling at center and made everyone below it look underpaid by comparison.

By comparison, Kansas City Chiefs' Creed Humphrey, the first-team All-Pro last season, is second in highest annual average at $18 million and guarantee at $50.3 million.

With players at his position making that much more money, it's when, not if, Brewer sees an increase in pay this season. The concern for a player like him would be locking it in before the next games happen, and the risk of injury increases.

Pilates, Boxing, and the Little Muscles

The best ability is availability — and Brewer's longevity pitch comes with a training regimen that sounds less like an offensive lineman's and more like a cross-training influencer's.

He's got teammates from across the roster, including Patrick Paul, doing Pilates with him.

"A bunch of guys from the offensive line, DBs, linebackers, we all be going to Solidcore together doing pilates," Brewer said. "Me and Pat, we're doing boxing on the side."

He has a whole philosophy behind it, too. Everybody trains the big muscles — squats, bench, power clean. Brewer's edge is the small ones.

"The little muscles is that longevity," he said. "That's what helps you last throughout the season."

Little muscles? NFL players, they're just like you and me!

Not really, but they do have the same anatomy, and it sounds like Brewer is concentrating on every square inch.

A Big Friend at Left Guard

Part of what may be affecting Brewer's very namaste approach to his new contract is who he is lined up to play beside this season. He spent a chunk of the media session gushing about the line around him, and one name kept coming up: rookie left guard Kadyn Proctor.

"The mind-set he's coming in with, it's almost like a vet," Brewer said. "He's trying to do everything he can to get ahead of the 8-ball, to not act as a rookie."

Brewer is equally fired up about Jonah Savaiinaea sliding back to his natural right guard spot — "you can tell he is a right guard," he said. He also said veteran Austin Jackson's value as a walking film archive for the younger guys can't be understated.

It's clear Brewer sees what many have remarked – the Fins' offensive line has the makings of something special. He'd rather be a part of it than be sitting at home, waiting on a new deal.

Run-First, Ask Questions Later

If you want to know why Brewer is excited about the offense, follow the math. Miami paid De'Von Achane, and Brewer thinks the recipe is obvious.

"We saw last year, when we started having success, we were running the ball 20-plus times, and when we did that, we came out with wins," he said. "As an offensive lineman, that's the recipe."

It's smart thinking from Brewer: the more Achane touches the ball, the better he looks. The better he looks, the better things look at the negotiating table. Either now or this offseason.

Brotherhood in Leadership

Money problems are between the team and the player. But when it comes to the locker room, Brewer keeps describing leadership the same way: as service.

"The best leader is a better servant," he said. "Everything that was poured into me, all the knowledge I got, I'm trying to give that to the next guy."

The contract will come. Brewer is just going to keep stacking tape until it does.