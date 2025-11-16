One Big Reason Brewer is the Rock of the Offensive Line
With each passing week, Aaron Brewer continues to show the Miami Dolphins made a very good decision when they signed him as an unrestricted two offseasons ago.
And it's not just that Brewer has developed into an upper-echelon NFL center. He's also always been available.
If you've watched the Dolphins offensive line over the past few years, you would know that actually is a pretty big deal.
Brewer can be counted on week in and week out, just like the Week 11 game against the Washington Commanders in Spain after he missed the first practice of the week because of an ankle/foot issue.
That injury also occurred during the 30-13 victory against the Buffalo Bills, but no injury was reported in the press box because Brewer never missed a snap.
“It was a little battle," Brewer said this week. "I feel like it wasn’t much. It had happened probably like mid-way through the third quarter of the Bills game. If you know me, I’m kind of a tough guy so I just pushed through it and made sure I had to do what I had to do throughout this week to make it to this Sunday. It’s just been a little journey.
“Adrenaline for sure pushed me through it, but also at the point in time, I’m in the midst of it so I’m going. It’s like a little ache and pain, but at that time it’s mind over matter. And after the game, it definitely felt like a heartbeat in my foot but it’s good.”
BREWER'S IMPRESSIVE STREAK
Heading into the game against Washington, Brewer had streaks of 61 consecutive starts and 70 consecutive games played dating back to the 2021 season when he missed time with the Tennessee Titans because of a broken forearm and a knee injury.
He became a full-time starter with the Titans in 2022 and hasn't missed a start since.
“I take much pride in it," Brewer said. "My goal is to not miss a game for the rest of my career since I’ve started. I just take much pride and hang my hat on that.”
Last season, Brewer was one of two Dolphins offensive linemen to start every game along with guard Robert Jones, who left as a free agent in the offseason but is spending the entire 2025 season on injured reserve because of a training camp knee injury.
Brewer is among three O-linemen who have started every game this season along with left tackle Patrick Paul and left guard Jonah Savaiinaea, but nobody was able to do it in 2023 when the Dolphins probably had their most talented five-group unit since the 2016 playoff season.
That starting five of Terron Armstead, Isaiah Wynn, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt and Austin Jackson was able to play only one game together — it was the record-setting 70-20 victory against the Denver Broncos in the home opener.
After that game in Week 3, injury after injury depleted the offensive line and it's continued to this season with right guard James Daniels and right tackle Austin Jackson both winding up on IR after being injured in the season opener.
Jackson finally returned to practice this week and hopefully Daniels will be back soon after the bye, and maybe the Dolphins can get a second game with their entire starting five.
In the meantime, Brewer will just keep plugging away in the middle of that line.