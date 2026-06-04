How Former Packers Player Anderson Could Become Safety Net in Secondary

Jeff Hafley, Jon Eric-Sullivan and Malik Willis are the three obvious Miami Dolphins names who made their way down from Green Bay this offseason.

One other name who got a lot less fanfare was safety Zayne Anderson. Anderson spent the last two seasons in Green Bay playing safety for Hafley, but was brought in primarily for his ability on special teams. He played 463 snaps on special teams the last two years, and became a core player for Rich Bisaccia’s group.

Could Anderson’s familiarity with Hafley and his system help him find his way into a much larger role on defense this fall?

It’s not out of the question. Anderson certainly has the experience to play, and acquitted himself well in Green Bay in spot duty when Evan Williams or Javon Bullard were sidelined with injuries.

ANDERSON'S SAFETY EXPERIENCE

Anderson’s first start as professional came in a Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints when Anderson was active throughout the night and secured his first career interception off Spencer Rattler.

Anderson undoubtedly knows his role as a primary special teamer, but his path to the field is different in Miami than it was in Green Bay.

Green Bay had a market-setting free agent in Xavier McKinney, and two priority draft choices in Javon Bullard and Evan Williams in the safety room when Anderson joined the team in 2024.

With all due respect to Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Dante Trader Jr. neither man is in the same stratosphere as someone like McKinney. Bullard and Williams are both better players at this stage of their careers as well.

Anderson already has the eye of the coaching staff because they know him, and now that opportunity combined with an affinity from the head coach could make him a surprise starter.

HAFLEY'S HIGH PRAISE

“I was a big fan of Zayne. Zayne played and started for us in multiple games throughout my two years there," Hafley said before minicamp practice Wednesday. "Zayne was a really good team player, good teammate, smart, physical. Zayne is the type of guy that I always felt if he needed to go in the game, I wasn't going to lose any sleep over. I had a lot of faith in him, and I think he's done a really good job out there.”

Anderson is a strong contributor not just on the field, but in the locker room as well.

“I think the guys in the locker room would say that he's a great teammate," Hafley said. "He's very unselfish. He knows what he's doing. He studies it really hard, and he's a guy that has worked really hard to put himself in a position to where he is now. I think for me, it always comes back to trust. I trust the guy, and he'll compete for a job just like the rest of these guys, but I'm glad he's here.”

If Anderson was searching for more of an opportunity on defense, he’s likely happy to be in Miami as well. He can take on a leadership role as someone who already knows Hafley’s coaching style and what type of defense the Dolphins are going to be asked to play under him.

“Yeah, I think it starts in the meeting rooms when coaches ask you questions, they feel confident in you answering the questions right,” Anderson said Wednesday. “Then it goes on to practice. How can you execute what they're, what they're calling, and what they, what they're tasking us to do? I think those reps come, and I think guys are still learning, they're going to earn that trust. It takes, it takes a second, but guys are starting to get it.”

The learning curve that exists for those that are new to the defense doesn’t exist for Anderson. He’s played in Hafley’s system for two years.

Coaches in their first year are always looking to make their mark on an organization that is new to them.

Part of making their mark can lead coaches to favoring those that have some familiarity within what they are asking each player to do. Hafley’s defensive system requires constant communication due to how he wants to disguise coverages for the opposing offense.

Anderson knowing where to be and what to do could help him become a contributor on the practice field, but even more so when reps are live in the fall.

Simply put, Anderson has more experience than everyone in this spot, and Hafley has spoken highly of him. Don’t be surprised if he plays a significant role early in the regular season.