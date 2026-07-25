Ranking the Most Important Dolphins, No. 1: Let the Willis Watch Begin

The Miami Dolphins will head into training camp at the end of July with a totally different roster than the one that ended the 2025 season after an offseason overhaul that saw the departure of several significant veterans and the arrival of newcomers young and old.

The Dolphins have 91 players on their roster with the exemption they have for England-born rookie tight end Seydou Traore, a participant of the International Player Pathway Program.

As life goes in the NFL, not every player on the roster is equal, so we decided to rank all of them in terms of their importance to the Dolphins' success in the 2026 season. The list was determined on the basis of not just ability but also expected role and significance to the overall progress of the organization as it continues the rebuilding project that began with the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

This edition wraps up our series leading up to the start of training camp next week.

NUMBER 1: QB MALIK WILLIS

How he joined the Dolphins

The Dolphins signed Willis as an unrestricted free agent after he completed his fourth NFL season with the Green Bay Packers.

Contract status

Willis signed a three-year contract worth up to $67 million that included $45 million guaranteed over the next two seasons. Willis is under contract through the 2028 season and scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2029. Willis' cap number for 2026 is a very modest $5.7 million, but it jumps up to $26 million in 2027. The cap hit will be $27 million in 2028, but the Dolphins could move on from Willis without too much cap pain if they so choose. Willis has two void years on the contract to spread out his signing bonus over five years instead of three.

His 2025 season

Willis didn't get many opportunities as the backup to Jordan Love in Green Bay, but he sure did shine when he got some action. Willis appeared in only four games and made one start, in a December Saturday night game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Fields completed 30 of his 35 passes on the season, good for 422 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a dazzling 145.5 passer rating. He also rushed for 123 yards with two touchdowns. In that one start against Baltimore, Willis was 18-for-21 for 288 yards with a touchdown along with 60 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

His projected role

Willis' role is pretty simple, and it's not the typical just lead the offense stuff. It's showing the Dolphins they have the right guy to lead the franchise over the next several years and they don't need to worry about taking a quarterback early in the 2027 draft. Willis will be asked to make plays with his running ability, while also trying to avoid exposing himself to big hits unnecessarily. Willis also figures to play a clear leadership role and more likely than not will be a team captain.

THE COMPLETE COUNTDOWN

90. G James Ester

89. T Kevin Cline

88. QB Mark Gronowski

87. DT Keith Cooper Jr.

86. EDGE Seth Coleman

85. RB Anthony Hankerson

84. WR Donaven McCulley

83. FB D.J. Herman

82. C Jim Bonitas

81. LS Tucker Addington

80. DT Alex Huntley

79. T Marques Cox

78. EDGE Rodney McGraw

77. TE Cole Turner

76. DT Khalil Saunders

75. CB Miles Battle

74. S Major Burns

73. RB Carlos Washington Jr.

72. EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

71. WR A.J. Henning

70. RB Donovan Edwards

69. DB Omar Brown

68. EDGE Cameron Goode

67. WR Jalen Reagor

66. EDGE Max Llewellyn

65. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

64. CB Ethan Robinson

63. G/T Josh Priebe

62. DT Rene Konga

61. WR Tahj Washington

60. QB Cam Miller

59. CB A.J. Green III

58. EDGE Mason Reiger

57. CB Alex Austin

56. P Bradley Pinion

55. LB Jackson Woodard

54. K Zane Gonzalez

53. S Louis Moore

52. DT Matthew Butler

51. CB Marco Wilson

50. CB Darrell Baker Jr.

49. LB Ronnie Harrison Jr.

48. T Charlie Heck

47. WR Chris Bell

46. CB Storm Duck

45. WR Theo Wease Jr.

44. TE Seydou Traore

43. G DJ Campbell

42. G/C Andrew Meyer

41. K Riley Patterson

40. S Michael Taaffe

39. CB Ethan Bonner

38. TE Ben Sims

37. EDGE David Ojabo

36. S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

35. Zayne Anderson

34. EDGE Josh Uche

33. WR Jalen Tolbert

32. EDGE/LB Trey Moore

31. LB Willie Gay Jr.

30. RB Jaylen Wright

29. WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

28. G Jonah Savaiinaea

27. DT Zeek Biggers

26. LB Kyle Louis

25. RB Ollie Gordon II

24. WR Tutu Atwell

23. G/T Jamaree Salyer

22. WR Malik Washington

21. DT Jordan Phillips

20. WR Caleb Douglas

19. LB Jacob Rodriguez

18. CB Jason Marshall Jr.

17. S Dante Trader Jr.

16. TE Will Kacmarek

15. QB Quinn Ewers

14. LB Tyrel Dodson

13. T Austin Jackson

12. CB JuJu Brents

11. TE Greg Dulcich

10. DT Zach Sieler

9. T Patrick Paul

8. DT Kenneth Grant

7. LB Jordyn Brooks

6. C Aaron Brewer

5. CB Chris Johnson

4. EDGE Chop Robinson

3. OL Kadyn Proctor

2. RB De'Von Achane

1. QB Malik Willis