How Miami Dolphins Head Coach Jeff Hafley Plans to Approach Preseason Opener

It's getting real for the Miami Dolphins.

It's preseason opener week, with a game against the Washington Commanders scheduled for Friday, two days after the teams will conduct a joint practice in Ashburn, Virginia.

As is the case this time of year every year, the big question regarding the opener is how much, if at all, the starters will play in that preseason opener, and head coach Jeff Hafley was asked when he met the media before practice Monday.

"Everybody who is on our team right now needs to be ready to play," Hafley said. "That's how I see it. What I'd like to see is how many reps a guy gets in the Washington practice, right? And who comes out of the Washington practice healthy. The Washington practice is really important to me."

In fact, there is a school of thought that joint practices at this time of year actually might be a better evaluation tool than a game because game situations can be dictated at practice by both teams.

"I think it's a really good time with where we're at in the competition, not really to evaluate the team, but to evaluate the individuals," Hafley said. "Now, I think you always want to evaluate everything, so I say that loosely, but I think it's an important time to go against a different color jersey, different stimulus, change of environment, I think that's a really, really good opportunity to see where some of our guys are at . I want to maximize the reps in that practice. So for example, if a player were to get 40 plus reps in practice, which might be a little bit high with only a day in between, how much can I really play him?"

Hafley said he probably wouldn't decide until Wednesday night which front-line players will play in the preseason opener, which will be after his last pre-game media availability.

So we're left to having to guess, and we'd predict at this point that we will see Malik Willis at least for a series or two in the preseason opener. As a point of reference, Jordan Love started the Green Bay Packers preseason opener last year when Hafley was the team's defensive coordinator.

If Willis does start, then we'd expect players like De'Von Achane and Aaron Brewer to get a little bit of work as well — health permitting.

"I'd like for everybody to be available to play and then if I have to pull certain guys or dial down certain guys based on the reps that they got in that Washington practice, then we'll do so," Hafley said. "Make sense?"

LIST OF INJURED DOLPHINS PLAYERS GROWING

What the Dolphins won't do is use players who are nursing or are just getting back from injury.

The list would include rookie wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr., offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, tight end Ben Sims, edge defender Clelin Ferrell, cornerback JuJu Brents, safety Dante Trader Jr. and kicker Zane Gonzalez.

Safety Lonnie Johnson Jr., who returned to practice Monday, and tight end Greg Dulcich, who shed his red (no-contact jersey) figure to be in the lineup if they get through practice.