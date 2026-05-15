How Opponents Had Some Fun with the Dolphins in Their Schedule Videos

In what has become a fun tradition, every NFL team has dropped a unique schedule-release video to hype up fans and go viral on social media.

Some teams make references to things only residents of their city would understand. Others keep it to a basic theme or pop culture reference. However, the occasional team goes all out and makes a video so iconic that it’s all over X, Instagram, and TikTok.

The Dolphins came out and brought in “Mr. Ross” to shake things up. In addition, every team Miami is facing portrayed the Dolphins differently — some basic, some comical, and some brutal.

Did Miami Improve Their Schedule Release Video?

In 2024, Miami dropped one of the most controversial schedule release videos of all time. Being led by Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert, it was a quick fly-by of the whole schedule to make a joke about the team's speed, but it came off to many as lazy and low-effort.

2025 saw a budget increase, with a fancy CG trailer. While the visuals were nice, there wasn't anything special about it — no references, no memes, nothing that got it trending.

This year, the video was in the form of a prank. Several players were told during an offseason practice that they needed to speak with Mr. Ross in his office, a seemingly obvious reference to Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. However, when they enter the room, they find hip-hop star and Miami local Rick Ross.

It’s a solid joke that brings in a South Florida icon. Rick Ross is no stranger to the Dolphins, having performed at halftime of their game vs. Buffalo in the 2023 season.

How Did Other Teams Portray The Dolphins?

Las Vegas made a "Step Brothers" reference with Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins, and every NFL team was given fun artwork in the end — Miami’s was a dolphin being held by chopsticks as if it were sushi.

San Francisco is celebrating its 80th anniversary, and made a video about a house with references to the team in every decade, with basic reveals about every opponent and the date. The fan base is more interested in whether the video was done by hand or made with AI.

We’re heading to the '90s with Kansas City, as they made a spoof QVC ad for every team hosted by Rob Riggle. For Miami, it was A Really Hard Rock valued at $999.99, a plain rock that’s a plain reference to Hard Rock Stadium.

Minnesota kicker Will Reichard was feeling hungry, so he ordered 17 dishes representing every team they play at a fancy restaurant. Miami’s dish was a flame-kissed piece of fish (probably tuna) served on a seashell platter.

The First Real Shot At Miami

Cincinnati released a standard video showing highlights of past matchups against every team, but the narration noted that they’re “turning up the heat in Week 5 as we head into a clean house,” referencing the Dolphins literally cleaning their roster from last season.

If that was a hot jab, the New York Jets found a way to cool down their reveal. In the form of an ASMR video in which they mix paint colors, Miami’s four chosen colors were Spray Tan Gold, Del Boca Vista Blue, Major Key Red, and Finkle Teal.

New England didn't take any shots at any team; instead, it just had the players scream out every team’s name while riding roller coasters.

For all the memes that have come out of Detroit with head coach Dan Campbell, they surprisingly took a serious approach to this video. It was a quick, 33-second clip of Campbell posting the schedule on a bulletin board.

Indy Can't Let Go Of The Past

Indianapolis is re-creating the intro to "The Simpsons" before showing clips of the show that correlate with every opponent. For the Dolphins, they went with Treehouse of Horror XI (Season 12, Episode 1), in which Snorky leads an uprising of dolphins to conquer Springfield.

It's not Miami’s problem anymore, but they also had Bart write “We Will Not Include Tyreek Hill In These Videos,” referencing their 2025 schedule release video, which poked fun at Hill being arrested at the start of the 2024 season. The Colts actually deleted the video and apologized to Hill due to the backlash they received.

In a board meeting deciding what Buffalo’s theme should be, the two ideas of a barbershop quartet and a giant chrysalis (that idea came from Josh Allen) were combined, with the quartet singing the schedule behind a disgusting-looking chrysalis, which is the shell that a caterpillar hatches out of to become a butterfly.

Peyton Manning and his daughter sat down and watched TV, with most channels being parodies of popular shows poking fun at who Denver was playing. For Miami, it was the Weather Channel, with the weatherman warning Miami fans heading to Mile High Field to look out for a “sack storm” heading to Denver.

Chicago WR Rome Odunze likes to paint, so he dressed up as Bob Ross and made a beautiful painting with some birds, some cats, some ships, and a dolphin jumping out of the lake.

In a fun night at the arcade, Green Bay players had to fight evil cheese curds before being let in on by Packers legend Clay Matthews that IT. IS. TIME. Like the Raiders and Dolphins, they just put the list of dates at the end.

Saving The Best For Last

The last schedule video to discuss belongs to the Los Angeles Chargers, who take this way more seriously than every other team. Their videos always go viral for having a unique theme while taking major shots at every team — Miami is no exception.

In 2023, they made an anime-style intro in which Mike McDaniel smoked a vape, which is what a lot of people thought he did in the Dolphins' Wild Card game against Buffalo during the 2022 season.

2025 saw them make the video entirely in Minecraft, with Mike McDaniel swimming away from an underwater interview with a few Dolphin mobs, referencing him running away from a halftime interview vs New England in 2023.

This year, they made the video entirely in Halo Infinite. Miami’s section was a Capture the Flag match underwater with an aqua and orange-colored Spartan jumping into an M808C Scorpion, which is a TANK. In other words, they’re calling out Miami for supposedly tanking this upcoming season.

It doesn’t end there. A few other Spartans attack the tank using needlers, a classic Halo weapon. The scorpion shoots the Spartans down, with their gamermtags reading HawkTua, cheetah10, and xThePenguin17x, referencing Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle.

Instead of earning points for doing so, the amount of dead cap money for each player is shown: -99.2M for Tua, -28.2M for Hill, and -26.3M for Waddle. After killing all the Spartans, an Xbox achievement pops up, titled “Dead In The Water,” which is earned for setting the record for the most dead cap space in NFL history.

I made a cutup from all of the schedule release videos for the Dolphins opponents. pic.twitter.com/GdY0iAMyX1 — eric smith (@OLCoachSmith63) May 15, 2026