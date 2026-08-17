What Rookie Kyle Louis' Expanding Role Means for the Miami Dolphins

One of the Miami Dolphins rookies saw a change in role in practice Monday, but what does it mean for him, as well as the team as a whole?

Fourth-round pick Kyle Louis, who was listed as a linebacker in college and on the Dolphins roster right now, has seen increased reps at safety.

Kyle Louis' Profile

Louis’ multiplicity was among the most intriguing aspects of his draft profile. At a listed 6 feet and 225 pounds, he’s a bit undersized compared to a traditional linebacker, but makes up for it with a knack for playing in space and above-average speed and agility.

The idea of Louis playing a hybrid role isn’t new. His tape (both in college and at the Senior Bowl) showcased a strong ability to play in man coverage, and plenty of draft experts, including NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein, listed him as someone who could play both positions.

Jeff Hafley echoed this sentiment shortly after drafting Louis, when he said “Kyle, who's got the versatility – I know he's listed as a linebacker, but I think you're going to see him move around and do some things back there as well.”

Now, after a Sunday meeting with Hafley, it was the time for that versatility to shine. Louis retold the story Monday of how this came about.

“Coach Hafley just pulled me over yesterday and just said, ‘hey man, just be ready for a bigger role. We got definitely some plans for you and we want to use you right.’”

The scope of those plans, at least for now, is up for interpretation. In Louis’ media session Monday, he specifically mentioned playing in the open field: “It just felt good to be playing in space and playing my speed.”

Kyle Louis' New Role

Playing in space, with the assumption that he won’t be playing a deep safety role, could impact multiple different position groups.

It’s easy to see Louis as a big nickel; someone who, on early downs, has the physicality to play downhill while also providing the size-speed combination to guard slot players and tight ends when teams pass out of heavier looks.

This potentially would unlock a way for Miami to get their best young players on the field in heavy situations, by kicking rookie Chris Johnson (listed as the starting nickel) to the outside, and sitting one of JuJu Brents or Jason Marshall Jr.

Furthermore, Louis’ shift also somewhat removes him from a crowded linebacker room, allowing a trio of him, Jordyn Brooks, and either Jacob Rodriguez or Tyrel Dodson to share the field at the same time while maintaining positional flexibility.

However Miami chooses to deploy him, Louis has the opportunity to be a key cog in this defense moving forward. Similarly to Nick Emmanwori in Seattle and Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore, a hybrid defender who can play on all downs, either as a run support or coverage player, makes deciphering coverages more difficult for an offense. Hafley saw a unique role when he drafted him, and it seems that it’s starting to form as we progress through training camp.