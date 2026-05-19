How the Dolphins Ruined Another Team's Draft Plans

The Miami Dolphins maybe raised some eyebrows with their decision to trade down in the first round of the 2026 NFL hard and then select Kadyn Proctor, but they also disappointing another NFL team.

Like the Dolphins, the Detroit Lions very much liked Proctor and a draft-day video inside the Baltimore Ravens war room seemed to provide the evidence.

As documented on an episode of "Wired," the Lions offered a fifth-round pick and a 2027 third-round selection to Baltimore to move up from 17 to 14 in the first round, but that was before the Dolphins selected Proctor at No. 12 overall after they traded down one spot in a move with the Dallas Cowboys.

When the Ravens got on the clock at 14, they reached out to Detroit again to see whether the offense still stood, only to be told, "They're out."

Now, it's never specifically mentioned that the Lions wanted Proctor, but it's difficult to fathom the idea they would have wanted quarterback Ty Simpson, who the Los Angeles Rams selected 13th overall — particularly when we consider that Detroit wound up drafting Clemson tackle Blake Miller with their original 17th selection.

DOLPHINS OUTDO DETROIT THIS TIME?

This was the second time in five years the Lions coveted an offensive tackle with the Dolphins standing in their way, though things worked out in their favor in 2021.

That was the draft when Miami ended up with the sixth overall pick in the draft after first trading down from third to 12 in a deal with the San Francisco 49ers and then moving back up in a second trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

When the Dolphins selected wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with that No. 6 pick, the Lions were caught on their war room camera erupting because Oregon tackle Penei Sewell had become available to them.

While Waddle was a highly productive wide receiver for the Dolphins for five seasons, he never reached the same heights as Sewell, who also played a more premium position.

Bottom line there: In retrospect, the Lions lucked out when the Dolphins passed up the opportunity to select a high-end offensive tackle.

The question now — and certainly the hope for the Dolphins — is that they made the right call in not letting the Lions again get the tackle they wanted.

And the decision to take Proctor after going the Waddle route in 2021 served as testament of a different approach under new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan where physicality was going to be the priority.