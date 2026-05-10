Examining Proctor's First Steps as a Pro

The 2026 Miami Dolphins rookie minicamp is now over, and with it the introduction to the NFL for first-round pick Kadyn Proctor and his young teammates.

In a media session following a short practice Friday, Proctor dove into multiple issues, including building connections, acclimating to the South Florida climate, and being ready for whatever is asked of him at the offensive line.

Immediately Becoming A Team Player

It’s one thing to impress the coaches, but Proctor noted the importance of earning the respect of his teammates, especially in the trenches.

In fact, Proctor called it his biggest goal of the minicamp.

“I’m just trying to be open to my teammates,” Proctor said. “To kick it with them. Because, all in all, communication is key to our success. So, coming in here, getting into it with the guys, that's most important to me.”

There are multiple ways Proctor is trying to build connections with his teammates. Simple tasks like sitting with them in team meetings, dapping them up every chance they get, are ways that he’s proving that it’s WE before ME.

Proctor is familiar with hog hunting — something he said he did in Alabama after he was drafted — so if any teammates are fans of that, there you go.

“It's been such a special moment because we worked so hard to get here,” Proctor said. “Those are my teammates. So I gotta get up with them and build those relationships.”

Getting Ready To Learn Left Guard

Back in late April, Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan said on the Joe Rose Show that Proctor will take his first reps at left guard. The former left tackle at Alabama is ready for the challenge and painted a picture of how long it’s been since he’s tackled the guard position.

“Practice… freshman year, probably, at college.”

As a tackle in college, Proctor had to anchor the far-left side of the line. Doing so highlighted his 6-7, 352-pound size, footwork, and athleticism. Against some of the top defenses in the SEC and FBS, he created space to become a lead blocker on swing passes or buy time for the quarterback to go deep.

However, that left tackle responsibility will fall on Patrick Paul. As a guard, Proctor now will have to really hone in on providing power and creating holes for the running backs, while continuing top-tier pass protection at a foreign position on the line.

Proctor is confident he'll be up to the task, believing he has what it takes to line up anywhere in the trenches.

“I'm a powerful guy, I'm quick off the ball,” said Proctor. “The guards are more of the post players, and they have to get the double team started. That's what I prided myself on, getting it started. So, the center and the left tackle can come in and clean up.”

It’s a bold move, but moving left tackle Laremy Tunsil to left guard was also a bold move in 2016 after the Dolphins made him the 13th overall pick. PFF gave Proctor an 81.6 run blocking grade in 2025 — the 15th-best grade out of 632 qualifying linemen. In a Dolphins offense that could heavily rely on De’Von Achane, Proctor’s skill set has the potential to translate well into the new role.