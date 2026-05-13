How the Prime-Time Prospects for Dolphins Took a Hit

The Miami Dolphins likely won't be getting many prime-time games on their 2026 schedule because of the low external expectations around the team, and now it appeared their one anticipated night game won't happen.

The Dolphins were reported a few weeks ago as being the opponents for the San Francisco 49ers' home game in Mexico City in the Week 11 Sunday night game November 22.

But NFL Nerds, a Twitter account devoted to the NFL schedule that has a very good track record for accuracy, reported Tuesday that the Mexico City game, while indeed being scheduled for Sunday, November 22 at 8:15 p.m. ET will feature the Minnesota Vikings and not the Dolphins.

PRIME-TIME PROSPECTS

After overhauling the roster and getting rid of high-profile veterans like Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, Jaylen Waddle and Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins look like they could be in for a long year.

At least that's what most of the national media and prognosticators are anticipating, and it makes Miami a less-than-ideal prime-time participant.

Because the NFL likes to spread out the burden of playing in Thursday night games, one would expect the Dolphins to have one of those on their 2026 schedule.

But that might be it for night games for Miami next season.

When they were in rebulding mode in 2019 under first-year head coach Brian Flores, the Dolphins were put in prime time only once, a Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While maybe the Dolphins will get more than one, it's unrealistic to think they'll come close to the five prime-time games on their original 2025 schedule — before their fifth. and final one, a Sunday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 16 was moved to the afternoon.

The best guess from here, though, is that the Dolphins will be getting one prime-time game in 2026, though that doesn't preclude the possibility of them being flexed into another one.

The NFL Nerd report means the Dolphins will be facing the 49ers at Levi's Stadium, just like they did in 2022 when they faced them also as their "17th game."

CLUES FOR WEEK 1

In the lead-up to the full 2026 regular season unveiling Thursday night, 13 games already had been announced or "leaked" as of Tuesday night, but none of them involved the Dolphins.

The nine international games reportedly will be:

San Francisco vs. L.A. Rams in Australia in Week 1

Dallas vs. Baltimore in Brazil in Week 3

Indianapolis vs. Washington in London in Week 4

Philadelphia vs. Jacksonville in London in Week 5

Houston vs. Jacksonville in London in Week 6

Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans in Paris in Week 7

Atlanta vs. Cincinnati in Spain in Week 9

Detroit vs. New England in Munich in Week 10

San Francisco vs. Minnesota in Mexico in Week 11

The other games announced were:

Denver at Kansas City, Monday night, Week 1

Detroit at Buffalo, Thursday night, Week 2

Philadelphia at Dallas, Thanksgiving Day in Week 12

Based on all those reports, the Dolphins are down to 14 possibilities for their season opener with San Francisco, Denver and Kansas City already locked in to face other teams.

As a reminder, the Dolphins' 2026 opponents will be:

Home

Buffalo

New England

N.Y. Jets

Cincinnati

Kansas City

L.A. Chargers

Chicago

Detroit

Away

Buffalo

New England

N.Y. Jets

Indianapolis

Denver

Las Vegas

Green Bay

Minnesota

San Francisco