How Ty Simpson Could Factor Into the Dolphins Plans

The Miami Dolphins have their quarterback for the foreseeable future, or so it would seem, after they signed Malik Willis to a free agent contract that included $45 million in guarantees over the next two years.

That would seem to preclude the idea of taking a quarterback early in the 2026 NFL draft and eliminate the idea of them taking Alabama's Ty Simpson, who is pretty universally regarded as the second-best prospect at the position behind presumptive first overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

But could it be that Simpson still could play a role in what the Dolphins do in the first round of the draft?

THE DOLPHINS-SIMPSON CONNECTION?

There are varying opinions regarding where Simpson figures to get drafted, but what draft history has shown us is that quarterbacks tend to go earlier rather than later — or, if you prefer, quarterbacks get overdrafted.

And recent draft history also offers examples of teams trading back into the later stages of the first round to take a quarterback, with one benefit for those teams being having the fifth-year option not available for players selected in the second round and beyond.

The Arizona Cardinals stand out as one of the teams most in need of a new quarterback considering their current players at the position are journeymen Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew.

The Cardinals have the third overall pick, which is probably way too early to select Simpson, but two prominent draft analysts included in their recent mock drafts an Arizona trade to take Simpson later in the first round.

And Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay both had the Cardinals trading with the Dolphins for the 30th overall pick.

Both mock deals had the Dolphins moving from 30 to 34, the second pick in the second round, with McShay giving Miami picks in the fifth and sixth rounds for its troubles and Kiper having the additional compensation as the first pick of the third round.

Either trade works from a Dolphins standpoint from where we sit, even more so the extra third-rounder — even if it would give Miami a ridiculous five selections in that third round.

Because of their multiple needs, chances are the Dolphins would get a very comparable prospect at 34 as they would at 30 and Simpson should not interest them because there are too many questions about him to spend a high pick on him with their many needs plus their two-year commitment to Willis.

THE RECENT HISTORY

There was a similar trade like this proposed deal just last year when the New York Giants moved back to get a second pick in the first round and selected Jaxson Dart from Mississippi.

It also happened in 2018 when the Baltimore Ravens traded back into Round 1 for the last pick of the night and drafted Lamar Jackson.

And there also was 2014 when former Dolphins backup Teddy Bridgewater was drafted 32nd overall by the Minnesota Vikings after they traded back into Round 1.

So there is precedent, there is a massive need for Arizona and there should be a desire for the Dolphins to acquire additional draft capital to move down only four spots.

In simple terms, all the elements are in place for this suggested trade that makes sense for all parties involved.

This isn't to say the trade will happen, just that it shouldn't be dismissed as an idea.