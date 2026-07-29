How Willis Approached His First Dolphins Training Camp

Entering training camp, Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis finds himself in a completely different situation. On his prior teams, the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers, Willis came in knowing he would be the backup quarterback and needed to be ready to play when called upon.

That has now changed for Willis, who, although not paid as an upper-echelon quarterback, was brought in with the expectation of being the starting quarterback when the season is under way.

Even if the majority views the Dolphins as a team that will barely win any games, there are still players with a lot to prove, with Willis at or near the top of that list.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, Willis went over how he prepared for this opportunity and addressed popular narratives surrounding the team.

Putting In The Extra Work

Joining a team with no familiarity, Willis has made it a point to become more familiar with the tendencies that these players have. Not only has he met with his wide receivers at the facility, but Willis also held throwing sessions in Jacksonville in early July, which he went in depth about.

"We had six or seven guys. It was pretty cool, definitely just to see them get out there and work and they did everything that I did, so it was pretty cool to see. Even some of the workout stuff, we get in the weight room after we get off the field, so I'm just glad that they had a little time to spend and we can steal a couple reps before we get into training camp." Willis said.

Miami Dolphins QB Malik Willis is throwing with Malik Washington, Greg Dulcich, Seydou Traore and Cole Turner pic.twitter.com/hJrf84duKE — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) July 9, 2026

Willis shared what he learned from those sessions and how he can help his receiving corps in the best way possible.

"I try to take away little things that you probably don't notice just looking around, like who gets out their breaks faster, who I can throw to a little earlier than later, who likes it right on them, or do they like it above their head?" Willis said. "Just all those type of things that can help you be successful as far as like minimizing risk."

Embracing The Challenge Of Loud Narratives

On paper, it's easy to rank the Dolphins at the bottom of the totem pole when it comes to wide receiver rooms. Willis was questioned about the talent surrounding him, and his answer showed why he's viewed as a leader of the team.

"We all play football at a high level or we wouldn't be in the NFL," Willis said. "Every team has good players, it's just putting them in position to be successful. All the guys that have big names at one point didn't have a big name, and I think that's how it goes. You just got to prove it and that's where we're at right now."

Although Willis earlier was vocal about his disappointment that Jaylen Waddle was traded, there were no reports or vocal comments suggesting Willis is frustrated at the lack of talent surrounding him.

That's not to say each of the Dolphins' newly drafted and signed wideouts is going to turn into superstars, but he does have a point.

Of course, talent matters, but it also It comes down to work ethic, coaching, and being in the right situation to thrive as a receiver, and Willis knows from experience that not everyone comes in highly touted, and they have to earn respect.

On the overall expectation of the team, Willis made it known that the team is motivated after hearing the news of their core players, De'Von Achane, Aaron Brewer, and Jordyn Brooks, all receiving long-term contracts.

"I think it's awesome for those guys," Willis said. "It's great to have them secure in here. And I think that lit a fire in the locker room, obviously, as far as it not being a rebuild, as they say, and more or less, you putting people in position to lead your franchise to a newer place, maybe build from where we're at instead of a rebuild and I think that's awesome."

The work ethic is there, the right messages are being said, and it will soon be time to put these words into action with Willis being at the center of it all.