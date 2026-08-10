Miami Dolphins Training Camp Practice 10 Observations: More Injuries, More Interceptions, Some Chippiness

The Miami Dolphins returned to practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Monday, and we saw some chippiness for the first time in training camp, perhaps a signal it's a good thing the preseason is around the corner.

More importantly, though, is the Dolphins continuing to deal with injuries, with two more players leaving practice early.

This time it was linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and edge defender Josh Uche who didn't finish practice, with Gay walking off the field accompanied by a trainer.

This was after defensive tackle Zach Sieler joined the list of sidelined players, a list that already included edge Clelin Ferrell, guard Jamaree Salyer, wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr., safety Dante Trader Jr., safety Lonnie Johnson Jr., kicker Zane Gonzalez and tight end Ben Sims. Sieler did attend the latter part of practice but he was in sweat pants with no pads and didn't practice.

The chippiness showed up during the one-on-ones that preceded team periods, and it began when rookie seventh-round pick Max Llewellyn threw his hand on rookie sixth-round pick D.J. Campbell's face twice after being stonewalled.

There was a minor flare-up later involving Chop Robinson and Patrick Paul at the end of a second one-on-one rep. On the first rep, Robinson bull-rushed Paul and got him off balance to the point that he put him on the ground. He then visibly let Paul know about it with what we'd imagine was some trash talking. Paul won the second rep and then kept after Robinson, to the point where other defensive players walked over to make sure things didn't escalate.

Cornerback Ahmari Harvey, who the Dolphins claimed him off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, practiced with the team for the first time. Safety Tanner Wall, who was signed on the same day, recorded one of the defense's two interceptions on the day, with safety Major Burns getting the other one.

The Dolphins will conduct a closed walk-through Tuesday before flying to Washington for their joint practice against the Washington Commanders on Wednesday ahead of their preseason opener Friday.

THE WILLIS WATCH

While there were no big plays by the offense, Malik Willis again was solid.

By our count, he was 7-for-12, not including a clear defensive pass interference on a day when there were no officials on hand but including an incompletion after Robert Beal Jr. got inside Jonah Savaiinaea for what probably would have been a sack in a game situation.

Maybe his best throw came off a naked bootleg when Jacob Rodriguez got immediate pressure on him, but he outran him to the outside and threw a strike on the run.

PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS

-- While Willis was solid, Quinn Ewers again didn't have a very good practice, though in fairness he wasn't helped by a couple of drops. But he wasn't good down the stretch, including the interception by Burns right into his hands and a bad underthrow when his intended receiver was wide open in the short flat.

-- Since we have criticized his work in camp, it's only fair to point out that backup tackle Charlie Heck looked much better, particularly in one-on-ones.

-- Rodriguez continues to impress at linebacker, particularly with his ability to get into the backfield on running plays.

-- On that incompletion where Willis would have been sacked, Caleb Douglas dropped a pass over the middle. He later came back to make a good contested catch despite good coverage by Ethan Bonner, showcasing the inconsistency we've seen with his hands all camp.

-- Safety Michael Taaffe had very good coverage against Greg Dulcich on a crossing route, but Willis was able to thread the pass in there for the completion. Dulcich caught passes for the first time since early last week.

-- Jordyn Brooks got to Willis quickly on a blitz for what might have been a sack.

-- A.J. Henning made a really nice catch on a pass thrown behind him by Ewers. Henning later got behind Miles Battle deep down the right sideline, but Cam Miller overthrew him.

-- Chris Johnson has had a fairly quiet camp, but he had a great pass breakup against Douglas on a third-and-goal from the 6 with Willis at quarterback. The coverage was great all along and Willis tried to thread the needle, but Johnson jumped up to knock the ball away.

-- Miller later attempted another long pass down the sideline, that one to Tahj Washington, but he was blanketed all the way down the field by Marco Wilson and it was Wilson who ended up closest to being able to catch the ball.

-- Cornerback Ethan Robinson, who has made a play seemingly every practice latey, knocked down a Ewers attempt to rookie tight end Will Kacmarek across the middle, though the ball was thrown behind him.

-- Miller, who didn't have a great day, missed a completion to Theo Wease Jr. down the left sideline when he threw the ball too much inside to allow Battle to knock it down.