2026 Dolphins Schedule Release Has Potential Dates

We are now a little more than two weeks away from the start of the 2026 NFL draft, which means the official unveiling of the NFL regular season schedule isn't that far away, either.

And that day — when the Miami Dolphins and the other 31 teams find out when (and in some cases where) they will face the already-known opponents — will arrive this year once again sometime in the middle of May.

The actual date, based on recent precedent and comments from ESPN insider Adam Schefter on his podcast, very well might be Wednesday, May 13.

Schefter said to look for the week of May 11 for the schedule to be unveiled, specifying anytime from May 12-14. This is where we're going with May 13 since the schedule was released on the Wednesday of that week each of the past two seasons — after it was unveiled on a Thursday the previous two years.

A reason the NFL is doing it in May these days, after releasing the schedule in April for many years, is to wait for the conclusion of the draft to see where the rookie stars land.

The Dolphins will play eight home games and nine road games in 2025, and very well could be in play to be the opponents for the San Francisco 49ers' home game in Mexico City.

The Dolphins' 2026 schedule features games against the AFC West and NFC North based on the league's rotation, with the 49ers accounting for the so-called "17th game" after both teams finished third in their division.

A report from NBC Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chen suggested the Dolphins would be the opponent and that the game would take place November 22.

Another always interesting aspect of the NFL schedule release is the number of prime-time games for each team, but given their 2025 season and the low expectations after the offseason departures of several veterans (Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb, Minkah Fitzpatrick) the Dolphins aren't likely to get many of those.

If they do, their road game at Green Bay would seem like a logical choice given that new head coach Jeff Hafley and new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan both came from the Packers, but let's also remember that this matchup in 2024 at Lambeau Field was a night game, so the NFL might not want to do that to the Dolphins again.

2026 Dolphins Home Opponents

Buffalo (last meeting, 2025 at Miami ... Dolphins 30, Bills 13)

New England (last meeting, 2025 at New England ... Patriots 38, Dolphins 10)

N.Y. Jets (last meeting, 2025 at New York ... Dolphins 34, Jets 10)

Cincinnati (last meeting, 2025 at Miami ... Bengals 45, Dolphins 21)

L.A. Chargers (last meeting, 2025 at Miami ... Chargers 29, Dolphins 27)

Kansas City (last meeting, 2023 at Frankfurt, Germany ... Chiefs 21, Dolphins 14)

Chicago (last meeting, 2022 at Chicago ... Dolphins 35, Bears 32)

Detroit (last meeting, 2022 at Detroit ... Dolphins 31, Lions 27)

2026 Away Opponents

Buffalo

New England

N.Y. Jets

Indianapolis (last meeting, 2025 at Indianapolis ... Colts 33, Dolphins 8)

Denver (last meeting, 2023 at Miami ... Dolphins 70, Broncos 20)

Las Vegas (last meeting, 2024 at Miami ... Dolphins 34, Raiders 19)

Green Bay (last meeting, 2024 at Green Bay ... Packers 30, Dolphins 17)

Minnesota (last meeting, 2022 at Miami ... Vikings 24, Dolphins 16)

San Francisco (last meeting, 2024 at Miami ... Dolphins 29, 49ers 17)