3 Bold Predictions for Dolphins vs. Patriots in Week 2
So, our Week 1 bold predictions didn’t go well. In fairness to us, it’s hard to make bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins when they lose 33-8, a score that doesn’t even properly show how poorly they played.
It’s a new week, though, and the Dolphins have a divisional matchup against the New England Patriots for their 2025 home opener at Hard Rock Stadium.
Let’s see if the Dolphins can’t hit some of our bolder takes this time around.
Bold Predictions for Dolphins vs. Patriots
Miami Runs for 150+ Yards
If there was a single glimmer of hope for the offense in Week 1, it was the running game. De’Von Achane finished with seven carries for 55 yards, averaging 7.9 yards per carry.
We’re not expecting the team’s yard per carry mark to stay that high, but we do think it’s reasonable for this game script this week to allow Miami to stick with the running game much longer than last week.
It’s a small sample size, but the Dolphins’ 60% rushing success rate against the Colts would have been their highest mark of last season.
The Patriots shut down the Las Vegas Raiders’ rushing attack in Week 1, allowing just 56 yards on 24 carries. The Raiders have Ashton Jeanty, but their offensive line hasn’t looked good at run blocking the past few years.
Miami is dealing with injuries to Austin Jackson and James Daniels, but the left side of the line, led by Patrick Paul and Jonah Savaiinaea, proved they could open holes in Week 1.
We think it’s reasonable for the Dolphins to tear it up on the ground this week.
Miami’s Pass Rush Gets 4+ Sacks
It was not a banner opening act for the Dolphins’ pass rush in Week 1. Whether it was their own play, coverage not holding up, or a myriad of other issues, the Dolphins got just one sack against the Colts.
The Patriots might be the perfect team to get Miami’s pass rush, led by Chop Robinson, Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and Matthew Judon, going. New England allowed four sacks last week and a whopping 21 quarterback pressures.
New England’s offensive line was rough last season, too, so they swapped out four starters, including adding two rookies from this past draft. It seems like the group is off to a bumpy start, and the Dolphins have more overall pass-rush firepower than the Raiders.
The question is whether Miami can get pressure without blitzing. The Dolphins had their second-highest blitz per dropback percentage in the Anthony Weaver era on Sunday; ironically, the highest percentage came in the team’s 2024 game against the Colts.
Either way, both those games are major outliers. The Dolphins want to get pressure with four rushers, and they should be capable of doing that Sunday.
Chop Robinson Wins Defensive Play of the Week
That’s right, we’re doubling down on the Dolphins’ pass rush coming alive at home against New England. Chop played some of his best games against New England in 2024.
In his two games against the Patriots, he recorded 13 quarterback pressures, nine quarterback hurries, four quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks. His late-season game against New England accounted for 10 of those pressures.
New England has remolded its offensive line, but Chop will either face left tackle Will Campbell in his second-ever start or the 34-year-old Morgan Moses at right tackle. Chop’s pure speed should pose a big challenge for either player. It should be noted that Moses is also dealing with an injury.
Robinson didn’t record a single pressure against the Colts, so he should be pretty motivated to get on the board in Week 2. We think there’s a chance he does enough for the NFL to honor him as the Defensive Player of the Week.
