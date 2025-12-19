Dolphins-Bengals Week 16 National Predictions Roundup: Will Miami Rebound?
The Miami Dolphins will start a new chapter when they face the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday with rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers making his first NFL start.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
Sports Illustrated
Clare Brennan: Dolphins
Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
Gilbert Manzano: Bengals
Conor Orr: Bengals
John Pluym: Dolphins
Matt Verderame: Dolphins
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Bengals 27, Dolphins 24
Nick Brinkerhoff: Bengals 26, Dolphins 21
Chris Bumbaca: Bengals 28, Dolphins 21
Nate Davis: Bengals 27, Dolphins 17
Tyler Dragon: Bengals 26, Dolphins 24
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Bengals 30, Dolphins 23
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Bengals' disappointing season continues, and Joe Burrow has thrown four interceptions in Cincinnati's last two games. What does this mean for the future of Zac Taylor? The Dolphins have taken the opposite trajectory with Mike McDaniel, and they can take advantage of the worst rushing defense in the NFL.
Prediction: Dolphins 27, Bengals 24
ESPN
• Matt Bowen: Bengals
• Lindsey Thiry: Bengals
NBC Sports
- Mike Florio: Dolphins 27, Bengals 23
- Chris Simms: Bengals 21, Dolphins 17
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Bengals 27, Dolphins 23
- Tom Blair: Bengals 28, Dolphins 21
- Brooke Cersosimo: Bengals 33, Dolphins 26
- Gennaro Filice: Bengals 30, Dolphins 20
- Dan Parr: Bengals 30, Dolphins 20
CBS Sports
Analysis: The Bengals were shut out by the Ravens last week and eliminated from playoff contention, while Miami lost to the Steelers Monday night to also be eliminated. So this game means nothing. With that as a backdrop, give me Miami at home. De'Von Achane will run it wild and have a big day.
Prediction: Dolphins 30, Bengals 26
The Athletic
Joe Buscaglia: Bengals
Chad Graff: Bengals
Larry Holder: Bengals
Nick Kosmider: Bengals
Austin Mock: Dolphins
Zack Rosenblatt: Bengals
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: This will be the first time since 2019 the Dolphins play a Week 16 game with no playoff implications for either team and, ironically, that last example featured the Bengals as the opponents, with Miami coming away with a thrilling 38-35 overtime victory (no, it didn't cost the Dolphins a shot at the first overall pick and landing Burrow). We can only hope for that kind of an exciting game, though it's probably not realistic. The Dolphins logically will want to lean on the running game again and they should have success there against a really bad Bengals defense. The question then becomes how much can the defense slow down Burrow. We'll say it'll be just enough.
Prediction: Dolphins 27, Bengals 24
