Dolphins-Bengals Week 16 National Predictions Roundup: Will Miami Rebound?

The Miami Dolphins will start a new chapter when they face the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday with rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers making his first NFL start.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Clare Brennan: Dolphins

Mitch Goldich: Dolphins

Gilbert Manzano: Bengals

Conor Orr: Bengals

John Pluym: Dolphins

Matt Verderame: Dolphins

Jarrett Bell: Bengals 27, Dolphins 24

Nick Brinkerhoff: Bengals 26, Dolphins 21

Chris Bumbaca: Bengals 28, Dolphins 21

Nate Davis: Bengals 27, Dolphins 17

Tyler Dragon: Bengals 26, Dolphins 24

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Bengals 30, Dolphins 23

Analysis: The Bengals' disappointing season continues, and Joe Burrow has thrown four interceptions in Cincinnati's last two games. What does this mean for the future of Zac Taylor? The Dolphins have taken the opposite trajectory with Mike McDaniel, and they can take advantage of the worst rushing defense in the NFL.

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Bengals 24

Stephanie Bell: Bengals

• Matt Bowen: Bengals

Mike Clay: Dolphins

Jeremy Fowler: Bengals

Dan Graziano: Dolphins

Kalyn Kahler: Bengals

Pamela Maldonado: Bengals

Eric Moody: Bengals

Jason Reid: Bengals

• Lindsey Thiry: Bengals

Seth Wickersham: Bengals

Mike Florio: Dolphins 27, Bengals 23

Dolphins 27, Bengals 23 Chris Simms: Bengals 21, Dolphins 17

Ali Bhanpuri: Bengals 27, Dolphins 23

Bengals 27, Dolphins 23 Tom Blair: Bengals 28, Dolphins 21

Bengals 28, Dolphins 21 Brooke Cersosimo: Bengals 33, Dolphins 26

Bengals 33, Dolphins 26 Gennaro Filice: Bengals 30, Dolphins 20

Bengals 30, Dolphins 20 Dan Parr: Bengals 30, Dolphins 20

Analysis: The Bengals were shut out by the Ravens last week and eliminated from playoff contention, while Miami lost to the Steelers Monday night to also be eliminated. So this game means nothing. With that as a backdrop, give me Miami at home. De'Von Achane will run it wild and have a big day.

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Bengals 26

Joe Buscaglia: Bengals

Chad Graff: Bengals

Larry Holder: Bengals

Nick Kosmider: Bengals

Austin Mock: Dolphins

Zack Rosenblatt: Bengals

Analysis: This will be the first time since 2019 the Dolphins play a Week 16 game with no playoff implications for either team and, ironically, that last example featured the Bengals as the opponents, with Miami coming away with a thrilling 38-35 overtime victory (no, it didn't cost the Dolphins a shot at the first overall pick and landing Burrow). We can only hope for that kind of an exciting game, though it's probably not realistic. The Dolphins logically will want to lean on the running game again and they should have success there against a really bad Bengals defense. The question then becomes how much can the defense slow down Burrow. We'll say it'll be just enough.

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Bengals 24

