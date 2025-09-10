Dolphins Expect to be Without Key Starter vs. Patriots
The Miami Dolphins are already dealing with injuries to the starting offensive line, and we sort of got an update on the team’s right tackle on Wednesday.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is preparing for the game on Sunday against the Patriots as if Larry Borom will start at right tackle instead of Austin Jackson, McDaniel told reporters.
Jackson exited the team’s loss to the Colts after suffering a toe injury late in the fourth quarter. It should be noted that Jackson also missed a good portion of the preseason with a toe injury; however, it’s unknown whether this is the same injury.
On the bright side, McDaniel didn’t fully rule out Jackson for Week 2, meaning there’s a chance his injury isn’t something major.
“I can’t in good confidence make a determination on Austin Jackson yet, just based on the human being, how he works, and a bunch of things along those lines,” McDaniel said. “But, I’ll say Larry is what I’m planning to do, but I will adjust if needed.”
McDaniel later added that he doesn’t think Jackson’s toe is broken, which again indicates the Dolphins might’ve avoided a major injury. Still, that’s all just reading between the lines until the team provides a more concrete update.
Miami’s Offensive Line Shuffling
Jackson isn’t the only injury the Dolphins are dealing with up front. The team will be without starting right guard James Daniels for at least four weeks after he was placed on injured reserve with a pectoral injury on Tuesday.
McDaniel said Daniels likely will miss “four-ish” weeks with the injury. Miami’s prized free agent acquisition’s first chance to return is on Oct. 12 at Hard Rock Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers.
In a corresponding move, the Dolphins signed former Patriots first-round pick Cole Strange off the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad. Although Miami plays New England this week, McDaniel said Strange wasn’t signed just to provide intel.
“That’s not my style,” McDaniel said about Strange. “He’s here because of his own merit, and we’re excited to have him. He has a lot of skill sets that we utilize in terms of quickness and his ability to press on an angle and block people.”
Strange has NFL experience at guard and center, which should help the Dolphins fill in some gaps with Daniels, and, possibly, Jackson, missing extended time.
Right now, it seems like Borom will be the starting right tackle, and Kion Smith will fill in for Daniels at right guard. Smith stepped in when Daniels went down on Sunday, and although McDaniel has been complimentary of Smith’s play, our film review showed a rough outing for him.
To be fair, Smith is a converted tackle who only played 70 NFL snaps before Sunday. The Dolphins also have the option of starting Daniel Brunskill at guard, who has far more experience in the system and in general.
Either way, the Dolphins’ offensive line continues to suffer from poor injury luck.
More Miami Dolphins Coverage