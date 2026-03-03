5 Bargain Free Agents Dolphins Should Consider

Free agency is approaching, and the Miami Dolphins will have to make some moves.

It’s not likely to be the splashy signings that fans like, and it figures to be a fairly low volume (at least for the initial wave), but the Dolphins have 29 internal free agents and a lot of roster holes.

The team also has a few avenues to create more cap space, like extending Aaron Brewer, Jordyn Brooks, and De’Von Achane. Miami could also release Jason Sanders or Alec Ingold.

Still, we’re looking at bargain bin free agents the Dolphins could explore adding on cheap contracts. Regardless of how much cap the team clears, that’s likely where Miami will do most of its shopping this offseason.

To ground this in some realism, we’ll be using valuations from Over The Cap and Spotrac to create a somewhat realistic range for these players.

Kingsley Enagbare, Edge Rusher, Packers

Valuation Range: $4.7 - 5.9M

Enagbare might end up outside the Dolphins' price range, but it’s close enough that we’re squeezing him onto the list. Of course, we have the Packers connection that earns him some brownie points.

He’s just 26, played 41% of the Packers’ snaps last season, and is an ideal scheme fit. Plus, the Dolphins’ edge room is a barren wasteland at the moment. He recorded 24 pressures (10.6 pressure percentage) and two sacks last season.

Perhaps he would be more productive in an expanded role for the Dolphins. If they hit on him, he immediately becomes a young starter at a premium position. It’s hard to get more valuable than that.

Isaiah Hodgins, Wide Receiver, Giants

Valuation: $1.1M

Both of the cap sites agree on Hodgins market price, which isn’t shocking since he’s a pretty bottom-of-the-barrel name.

That said, Hodgins has had some nice moments in the NFL. A sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2020, Hodgins has produced when given the chance. He had 392 yards and four touchdowns with the Giants in 2022. He followed that up with 230 yards and three touchdowns in 2023.

He produced those numbers on just 58 targets and with bad QB play. Hodgins is 6-3, 201, so he’d add some more size to the Dolphins’ receiver room. He only got 19 targets last season, but he caught 10 for 115 yards and a touchdown.

There’s an argument that this would be redundant with Terrace Marshall and Theo Wease, but Hodgins has proven more than both of those players.

Spencer Burford, Right Guard, 49ers

Valuation Range: $910K - 3.3M

Over The Cap is a lot lower on Burford than Spotrac, but he fits our mold either way. The obvious draw is that Burford is coming from the 49ers, meaning he’s got experience in the scheme that Bobby Slowik is likely to run this season.

The other benefit is that Burford has extensive experience playing right and left guard. He posted more than 800 snaps at right guard in 2022 and 2023, before playing mostly left guard the past two seasons.

Miami needs help at right guard now, but if the team decides to upgrade the guard spot in the draft, Burford still works as a versatile interior backup.

He’s a better run blocker than pass protector, but you get what you pay for with offensive line depth.

Ar’Darius Washington, Safety, Ravens

Valuation Range: $1.03M - 1.8M

Yes, I’m aware Washington is small (5-8, 177), and that this new regime might not like that. My counter is that Washington is good at football, and the Dolphins are severely lacking in that metric.

The safety missed most of last season with an Achilles injury, but he made a miraculous recovery after going down in May. He returned for Baltimore’s final four games and played 61 snaps in that span.

This isn’t a James Daniels situation — Washington has already returned from his injury.

The Dolphins would be hoping to get something closer to the 830 snaps he played in 2024, when he recorded 54 tackles, 20 run stops, two interceptions, and eight passes defended.

He also bounced around between free safety and the slot that season, giving him reasonable versatility for a team with a lot of holes in the secondary. It’s a gamble, but at this price point, it’s more than worth it.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Quarterback, Rams

Valuation: $2.3M

In the spirit of keeping things realistic, we’re pivoting from a name that I like despite the Dolphins’ likely preferences to a name the Dolphins probably like despite my preferences.

Miami signing a veteran QB seems pretty inevitable at this stage, and even though I think it would be a waste of developmental snaps for another player, Garoppolo makes a lot of sense.

He’ll know the scheme well from his time with the 49ers, and he’s spent the past two seasons working as a backup for the Rams. If he gets benched at any point for a younger player, he probably won’t make a problem out of it in the locker room.

As for his valuation, Over The Cap didn’t have one listed, but Spotrac’s $2.3 million should land in the Dolphins’ potential price range.