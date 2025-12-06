Bad Sign for Dolphins? Familiar Face Set for Season Debut

After a couple of weeks without elevating anybody from the practice squad move, the Miami Dolphins were back at it Saturday and it potentially was an ominous sign.

The Dolphins elevated offensive lineman Kion Smith from the practice squad ahead of their Week 14 game against the New York Jets, one week after the Dolphins waived him to make room for tackle Austin Jackson when they activated him from injured reserve.

This comes after two weeks of no practice squad elevations and it raises the question of why this move was necessary.

The logical answer would be uncertainy with starting center Aaron Brewer, who was the only offensive lineman with a game status designation for the Jets game. Brewer was listed as questionable with ankle/neck/knee issues, the knee injury appearing first on the injury report after the Thursday practice.

Before practice Friday, head coach Mike McDaniel downplayed the significance of Brewer's physical issues.

Said McDaniel: "It’s a product of going after it in practice, a bump and bruise type situation, not something that we’re concerned about or anything serious in that.”

After Jackson returned to the starting lineup for the 21-17 victory against the New Orleans Saints last Sunday, the backup offensive linemen on that day were Larry Borom, Daniel Brunskill and Kendall Lamm.

There's no reason to think that would change because Smith never played a ton of special teams snaps and it was Smith the Dolphins waived when they activated Jackson.

Having nine active offensive linemen also is very rare, which is why this suggests a concern that Brewer will be ready to go.

If Brewer doesn't play against the Jets, Brunskill likely would start at center in his place and the question becomes whether the Dolphins would continue to use their heavy package with a sixth offensive lineman since it's Brunskill who has played that role since the Week 8 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

JETS MOVES

While the Dolphins made just one practice squad elevation, the Jets were busy Saturday, and the most interesting move involved former Miami cornerback Nik Needham getting elevated from the practice squad.

This will be the first appearance of the season for Needham, who joined the Jets practice squad in mid-September. Needham played 63 games with 27 starts for the Dolphins from 2019-24 after joining the team as a rookie free agent.

The other significant move involved the Jets signing QB Brady Cook to the active roster. Cook will back up veteran Tyrod Taylor on Sunday with Justin Fields out with a knee injury.

The Jets also signed DB Jordan Clark to the active roster, elevated DB Tre Brown from the practice squad and placed CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball on injured reserve.

Brownlee and McCrary-Ball both were ruled out of the game on the final injury report Friday, and the Jets downgraded two players on Saturday, ruling out LB Cam Jones and moving S Tony Adams to doubtful after he had been listed as questionable.

2025 DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

Week 1: K Riley Patterson (1st), RB Jeff Wilson (1st)

Week 2: K Riley Patterson (2nd), RB Jeff Wilson (2nd)

Week 3: K Riley Patterson* (3rd), S Jordan Colbert* (1st)

Week 4: No elevations

Week 5: No elevations

Week 6: LB Quinton Bell (1st), CB Isaiah Johnson (1st)

Week 7: LB Quinton Bell (2nd), CB Kendall Sheffield (1st)

Week 8: TE Hayden Rucci (1st), CB Kendall Sheffield (2nd)

Week 9: TE Hayden Rucci (2nd), CB Isaiah Johnson (2nd)

Week 10: LB Quinton Bell (3rd), CB Isaiah Johnson (3rd)

Week 11: No elevations

Week 13: No elevations

Week 14: OL Kion Smith (1st)

