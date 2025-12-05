Setting the Stage for the Week 14 Dolphins-Jets Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak to four games and complete a sweep of the New York Jets when the teams meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 14 Dolphins-Jets matchup.

MIAMI DOLPHINS (5-7) vs. NEW YORK JETS (3-9)

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025 Time: 1 PM ET

1 PM ET Site: MetLife Stadium; East Rutherford, N.J.

MetLife Stadium; East Rutherford, N.J. Weather Channel Forecast: The forecast in East Rutherford on Sunday calls for a high of 41 with cloudy skies and very little chance of precipitation. The winds are expected to be about 4 mph with gusts up to 6 mph.

The forecast in East Rutherford on Sunday calls for a high of 41 with cloudy skies and very little chance of precipitation. The winds are expected to be about 4 mph with gusts up to 6 mph. TV: CBS

CBS Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)

FINAL INJURY REPORT

Dolphins — OL Aaron Brewer (ankle/neck/knee), DB Elijah Campbell (ankle) and S Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb/groins) are questionable.

Jets — CB Javon Brownlee Jr. (hip), QB Justin Fields (knee) and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball (hamstring) are out; LB Cam Jones (hip) is doubtful; S Tony Adams (groin) and CB Qwan'tez Stiggers (concussion) are questionable.

DOLPHINS-JETS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY

Regular Season Series History: Dolphins lead 61-57-1

Last Five Meetings:

September 29, 2025 at Miami — Dolphins 27, Jets 21 January 5, 2025 at New York — Jets 32, Dolphins 20 December 8, 2024 at Miami — Dolphins 32, Jets 26 (OT) December 17, 2023 at Miami — Dolphins 30, Jets 0 November 24, 2023 at New York — Dolphins 34, Jets 13

Series Superlatives:

Dolphins' Largest Margin of Victory: 43 (1975 at New York; Dolphins 43, Jets 0)

43 (1975 at New York; Dolphins 43, Jets 0) Dolphins' Largest Margin of Defeat: 27 (2004 at New York; Jets 41, Dolphins 14 ... 2007 at Miami; Jets 40, Dolphins 13)

27 (2004 at New York; Jets 41, Dolphins 14 ... 2007 at Miami; Jets 40, Dolphins 13) Highest-Scoring Matchup: 96 points (1986 at New York; Jets 41, Dolphins 45, OT)

96 points (1986 at New York; Jets 41, Dolphins 45, OT) Lowest-Scoring Matchup: 16 points (1976 at Miami; Dolphins 16, Jets 0 ... 2010 at New York; Dolphins 10, Jets 6)

Connections:

Former Jets Players with the Dolphins: S Ashtyn Davis, QB Zach Wilson, DB Elijah Campbell

S Ashtyn Davis, QB Zach Wilson, DB Elijah Campbell Former Jets Coaches with the Dolphins: Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, DB coach/pass game specialist Ryan Slowik

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, DB coach/pass game specialist Ryan Slowik Former Dolphins Players with the Jets: CB Nik Needham (on practice squad)

CB Nik Needham (on practice squad) Former Dolphins Coaches with the Jets: WR coach Shawn Jefferson, Assistant DB coach Dré Bly

JETS SCOUTING REPORT

While their record still isn't very good, the Jets have come a long way since that Monday night game at Hard Rock Stadium. After starting 0-7 under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn, the Jets have gone 3-2 in their past five games, including a 27-24 victory against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday. Where the Jets were losing close games early in the season, they've found a way to win those games lately, with a one-point victory against the Cincinnati Bengals and a seven-point win against the Cleveland Browns among the examples. The roster took a hit when the Jets made the decision to trade their two best defensive players, lineman Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner, but the biggest change has been the decision to make the move at quarterback from Justin Fields to Tyrod Taylor.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN

While the Jets have improved over the past two months, the Dolphins still are the clearly superior team. The Dolphins have had good success running the ball of late and the Jets are coming off a game where Bijan Robinson topped 140 yards against them, so the potential is there for yet another strong performance by De'Von Achane. This also is a New York defense that doesn't force turnovers, with only two takeaways in the first 12 games. The Jets offense has some good playmakers with RB Breece Hall and WR Garrett Wilson, but it's overall a pretty punchless group, one that failed to reach 300 total yards in each of their past four games.

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE

The big area of concern here should be the Jets' return game, specifically Isaiah Williams, which is a bit ironic considering he had a fumble that contributed to Miami's victory in the teams' first matchup in Week 4. Williams had an 83-yard punt return in New York's win against Atlanta last weekend after earlier having a 74-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns. In regards to the previous note about the Jets having only two takeaways, including not a single interception, the law of averages suggests those will come at some point.

FINAL DOLPHINS-JETS PREDICTION

Somehow we get the feeling that a lot is going to be made of Tua Tagovailoa's record as a starting quarterback in cold-weather games, which we've discussed before as being just silly because won-loss isn't a stat that's only on the QB, for one, and also because this disregards other factors, such as quality of opponent. The bottom line here is that we have two teams that were 0-3 when they faced off in Week 4 but have improved since then. But, just as was the case back in late September, the Dolphins remain a better team. But it wasn't easy then and it shouldn't be easy this time, either.

Final Score: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

